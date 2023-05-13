Track Star Dies After Collapsing During Practice - Day Before, He Did Something Amazing

One day after breaking a personal record, a high school athlete from Nebraska died suddenly.

Hunter Palter, 18, who was a senior at Wisner-Pilger High School collapsed May 5 and died later that day, according to the U.K. Daily Mail.

“It is with a very heavy heart that we can confirm that Hunter Palmer, senior at Wisner-Pilger Schools, has died,” the school said in a statement.

“It is important for parents to check in on their children during this difficult time. Grief is very complicated and can affect each child differently,” the school posted.

The day before he died, Palmer competed in two events at a track meet.

He cleared a personal best of 6 feet 1 inch in the high jump to win the event, according to the Omaha World-Herald.

Palmer was also the third-lap runner in his high school’s 1,600-meter relay team, which finished second.

Palmer also played basketball for his high school and was an all-district running back in football

According to the Wayne Daily News, Palmer collapsed during a track practice on the day he died.

Palmer had planned to attend Midland University in the fall.

Midland coach Jeff Jamrog posted a tribute to Palmer on Twitter.

“Yesterday heaven gained a great young man. Our hearts are heavy and we are all suffering with the pain of the loss of Hunter Palmer,” the statement said.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Palmer family, friends, and the Wisner-Pilger community. Our staff really enjoyed recruiting Hunter. He was a dynamic young man who was an absolute pleasure to be around. Hunter was someone so special and will never be forgotten.”

“Hunter is gone way too soon. May you rest in eternal peace Hunter. We miss you already,” the statement concluded.

According to his obituary, Palmer also enjoyed golf, wrestling and baseball.

“He loved hanging out with friends, driving around, watching Netflix, lifting weights, singing, and drinking Dr. Pepper. His favorite teams were the Green Bay Packers and Clemson Tigers,” the obituary said.

