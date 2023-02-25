Tragic Update: Police Report Reveals How Disney Actor's Body Was Found After Unexpected Death

Jansen Panettiere, the brother of actress Hayden Panettiere, was found dead at his apartment Sunday.

Twenty-eight-year-old Panettiere was reportedly found by a friend he was supposed to meet up with that day.

He was described as unresponsive and sitting upright in a chair when found, according to a police report obtained by Fox News Digital.

Hayden Panettiere’s brother, Jansen Panettiere, has passed away at the age of 28. pic.twitter.com/clcVykhg7P — E! News (@enews) February 21, 2023

According to Fox, officers with the Orangetown Police Department arrived at Panettiere’s New York apartment at around 5 p.m. local time.

Upon their arrival, Panettiere’s friend, Benjamin Brown, was found performing CPR on him in the living room.

The two were reportedly going to meet up to talk business and Brown entered the apartment out of concern when Panettiere didn’t answer.

However, by that time, Panettiere was already cold to the touch. An EMT declared him dead at approximately 5:11 p.m., Fox reported.

Panettiere’s father, Alan, told police that he had spoken to his son on the phone the night before and said he “sounded okay,” according to Fox.

Panettiere’s cause of death has not yet been released, but there were no signs of trauma, according to Fox.

His sister, Hayden, has asked for privacy as an investigation into his death is still ongoing, Good Morning America reported.

Hayden, 32, has been cast in a number of TV series, including “Nashville,” “Heroes” and “Guiding Light.”

Like his sister, Panettiere also went into acting and began his career in the early 2000s, Fox reported.

He is best known for his roles in “The Last Day of Summer,” “Robots” and “The Fog.”

He also made appearances in “The Walking Dead,” “Blue’s Clues” and “The X’s.”

The two siblings regularly worked together in several TV shows.

Panettiere’s surviving family includes his sister and their parents, Lesley Vogel and Alan Panettiere, according to Fox.

