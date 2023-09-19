If you’re a Kansan and you want state officialdom to ignore science and nature and allow you to pick your own gender on official documents, lawmakers have bad news for you:

The sex you are is entirely determined by the doctor who delivered you.

According to a Friday report from The Associated Press, the state is no longer going to legally recognize any attempt by those who identify as transgender to switch their sex on state birth certificates.

“Kansas birth certificates are state records that must reflect scientific fact as recorded by the doctor at the time of birth,” said Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach, according to the Kansas Reflector, a nonprofit news site in the Sunflower State. “I am pleased that [Kansas Department of Health and Environment] is now complying with Kansas law in the wake of the recent federal district court order.”

As you can probably guess from Kobach’s language, the move comes after a long legal battle — and a battle with the state’s Gov. Laura Kelly, who, unlike the attorney general, is a Democrat.

According to the AP, the move will “reverse policies that Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s administration set when she took office in 2019. They came in response to court filings by conservative Republican state Attorney General Kris Kobach to enforce the new state law. Enacted by the GOP-controlled Legislature over Kelly’s veto, it took effect July 1 and defines male and female based only on the sex assigned to a person at birth.”

Which is, you know, the sex that they are. But arguing this in federal court was apparently a difficult thing. In August, a federal judge finally cleared the way for Kobach to enforce the new law.

And that’s not the end of Kobach’s fight, according to the Reflector.

“Kobach has also targeted gender markers on drivers’ licenses. In July, he filed a petition in Shawnee County District Court asking the court to order the Kansas Department of Revenue’s Division of Vehicles to issue driver’s licenses that reflect a resident’s sex at birth,” the Reflector reported.

“In response, the court issued a temporary restraining order blocking the DOV from making gender marker changes on identity cards and drivers’ licenses. While the order does not invalidate current driver’s license or identification cards that have already been changed, any replaced or renewed customer credentials will be reverted to assigned sex at birth, and new cards will show assigned sex at birth.”

In a statement, Kelly blasted the law and its implementation — but insisted she would follow its strictures.

“As I’ve said before, the state should not discriminate or encroach into Kansans’ personal lives — it’s wrong, it’s bad for business,” she said.

“However, I am committed to following the law.”

And, regarding media bias and transgender newspeak as it relates to legislation like Kansas’, check out how the Reflector described the law, known as Senate Bill 180 (the text, with Kelly’s veto statement, is here):

“SB 180 defines women by reproductive ability and uses an extreme right-wing group’s explanations of gender and sex to classify Kansans as either women, men or, in a third category, disabled — a definition that critics have condemned as not science-based and offensive,” the outlet reported.

It’s amazing that what was considered common sense not too long ago is now defined as an “extreme right-wing group’s explanations” on how gender works.

The idea of individuals’ XX and XY chromosomes — along with an infinitesimally small category of individuals who have chromosomal anomalies — has been thrown out the window, replaced by the idea that gender can’t be constrained by science and that “science” must bow to emotion to ensure people can choose to be whatever gender they want.

This isn’t to target the tiny portion of the population that actually suffers from gender dysphoria — a term virtually no American would have been familiar with only a few short years ago but now seems as common as acne among American teenagers thanks to leftist propaganda.

One should feel the utmost sympathy for these individuals. But one also shouldn’t simply discard bedrock scientific truths to appease a group of activists who seek to change society by changing the facts. To them, up can be down, left can be right, male can be female, and perhaps everything can be somewhere in-between.

The true erosion of social cohesion begins with the erasure of truth. Once God-given facts are tossed aside, something will fill the void, and it won’t be absolute uncertainty. Instead, it will be enforced wokeness — a society that regurgitates anti-truths fed to them during DEI seminars.

The stand Kansas is making might sound like a small thing, but it’s the small stands that let the left know that unpleasant veracity — for them, anyway — cannot and will not be replaced with lovely-sounding lies.

Let the hue and cry continue. Let them continue to call us persons of “extreme right-wing” bearing because we won’t live by their lies. Facts matter, whether they be uttered in public conversations or printed on birth certificates. Let’s hope more states with conservative leadership follow Kansas’ lead.

Trust the experts, after all — the doctors who delivered the babies in the first place.

