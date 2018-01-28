The Western Journal

News Politics
Trey Gowdy Reveals Why Trump May Not Want to Talk to Mueller Under Oath

By Becky Loggia
January 28, 2018 at 2:09pm

As the Russia probe led by special counsel Robert Mueller continues to bear down on Washington, some are warning what the repercussions could be if — or when — President Donald Trump is questioned as part of the investigation.

According to Rep. Trey Gowdy, it might not be in the president’s best interests to speak with Mueller.

The South Carolina Republican suggested on “Fox News Sunday” that he is concerned Trump will not get a fair jury due to congressional Democrats’ “political machinations.”

Though Gowdy said that from a legal perspective, he’d like to see the president speak with Mueller, he feels it puts the commander in chief in a somewhat precarious situation — and it all boils down to politics.

“Let’s not kid ourselves, there is a political component to it,” Gowdy said. “Twice now, over 50 of my House Democratic colleagues have voted to move forward with impeachment.”

“Twice, before (Trump) has answered a single solitary question from Bob Mueller,” he added.

Yet, Gowdy admitted that he feels the president could give Mueller important information that others can’t provide, essentially closing certain gaps that are currently open.

Should President Trump speak with special counsel Robert Mueller?

Rumors about what might be asked of Trump range anywhere from why he has — or has not — fired certain people in Washington, to questions regarding alleged Russian collusion in the 2016 presidential election.

Mueller, who has interviewed numerous other administration officials, might then compare Trump’s statement to those that have already been collected, according to Amy Davidson Sorkin, writing for The New Yorker.

“Last week, the Justice Department confirmed that Mueller’s team had interviewed (Attorney General Jeff) Sessions. They also reportedly spoke to Mike Pompeo, the head of the C.I.A., and Dan Coats, the director of National Intelligence,” Sorkin wrote. “All were apparently asked whether Trump pressured them in regard to the investigation.”

“If Mueller has these men’s statements in hand, he can see if Trump’s answers match theirs.”

A piece of information that could be of particular interest to Mueller’s work is conversations between the president and former FBI Director James Comey.

However, even with the possibility of Trump receiving a biased jury, Gowdy does have faith in the man leading the investigation.

“The politics of it is, I don’t think he’s got a fair jury. I do think he has a fair investigator,” Gowdy said, according to the Washington Examiner. “I think he’s got a fair prosecutor in Bob Mueller.”

“But he doesn’t have a fair jury,” Gowdy added. “And he’s going to have to decide whether the legal part outweighs the political party.”

Trump told reporters last week that he would actually like to speak with Mueller if given the chance.

“I would love to do it,” Trump said Wednesday, before departing for Davos, Switzerland. However, he added that to do so is “subject to my lawyers, and all of that.”

