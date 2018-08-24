Trump Launches Petition Targeting ‘Spineless’ ESPN

President Donald Trump urged supporters to boycott ESPN following its public decision not to show the performance of the national anthem before “Monday Night Football.”

The president made this request in an email to his supporters Wednesday and accompanied it with a petition.

“Just after we heard a sitting governor trash America, ESPN has now decided it will no longer play the National Anthem before Monday Night Football,” the email read. “If ‘America’ is too offensive for anyone in our country, then what are they doing in America?

“I’m calling on you to join me in denouncing this SPINELESS surrender to the politically correct liberal mob.”

TRENDING: Mike Huckabee Reveals He Has Been Targeted by Facebook – ‘They Will Rue the Day’

The president’s call for a boycott came days after ESPN’s president, Jimmy Pitaro, told reporters at the network’s annual football media day that they wouldn’t be showing the anthem on a regular basis according to Fox News.

“We generally have not broadcasted the anthem and I don’t think that will change this year. Our plan going into this year is to not broadcast the anthem,” Pitaro said.

“Again that could change. It’s unpredictable what could happen in the world but as of now, we’re not.

“We have communicated that back to the NFL,” he added. “They have not asked but as a courtesy and good partners we have let them know what our plans are.”

Will you sign this petition? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

Pitro touched on the company’s policy on political statements again when asked by another reporter what he believed the most inaccurate perception of ESPN is.

“That we’re a political organization, because we are not,” Pitro answered. “We are a sports media company. We are always going to cover the intersection between sports and politics.

“We are the place of record for sports when something happens, when the Eagles are disinvited to the White House, we are going to cover that.

“When someone takes a knee and we think it’s newsworthy we’re going to cover it,” Pitro explained. “But we have to be the place of record.”

Fox News reported that ESPN and other networks have historically aired commercials over the anthem, the exception to that practice being during some live events and times of national tragedy.

RELATED: ESPN President John Skipper Resigns, Cites ‘Substance Addiction’

ESPN’s senior vice president of events and studio production, Stephanie Druley, told Fox News reporters that their network showed the national anthem three times last year: once following Hurricane Harvey, once following the Las Vegas massacre and after the president’s comments on the national anthem protest.

Interested readers can view or sign Trump’s petition here.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.