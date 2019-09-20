Trump Roasts 'Part Time Mayor' De Blasio for Disastrous Campaign

Although New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is officially out of the running for the 2020 presidential nomination, President Donald Trump didn’t let him leave without a scathing tweet summarizing his train wreck of a campaign.

De Blasio officially announced he was withdrawing his candidacy Friday, to a hail of relief from the left and right alike.

Trump took his own brutal shot at de Blasio, not holding anything back while scorching his terrible campaign.

“Part time Mayor of New York City, Bill de Blasio, who was polling at a solid ZERO but had tremendous room for growth, has shocking dropped out of the Presidential race,” Trump tweeted.

“NYC is devastated, he’s coming home!”

Oh no, really big political news, perhaps the biggest story in years! Part time Mayor of New York City, @BilldeBlasio, who was polling at a solid ZERO but had tremendous room for growth, has shocking dropped out of the Presidential race. NYC is devastated, he’s coming home! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 20, 2019

De Blasio, who has consistently polled at the bottom of the Democratic pack, was seemingly a victim of his own uninspired campaign and record.

In his home state New York, he couldn’t even get 1 percent support, one poll found. Instead of being a bastion of support, New Yorkers were seemingly terrified of a de Blasio presidency.

Perhaps this is due to New York City’s surging homeless crisis, a problem that de Blasio has been unable to fix.

A similar homeless crisis grips several other liberal cities, especially along the West Coast.

De Blasio was also known for selectively helping out favorite businesses hit hard by New York City’s sky-high taxes.

But probably the most telling thing of all about the mayor is the amount of time he spent in his own office, running his city. One report found that he only showed up for a grand total of seven hours in the first month of his ill-fated presidential campaign.

If de Blasio were to run America like he is “running” New York City, it would be a disaster that not even our worst enemies could have dreamed of.

Thankfully, it now looks like those who elected him will be the ones left to deal with him now that de Blasio is off the national stage.

But with no shortage of far-left zealots and avowed socialists running to face Trump in 2020, the nation is still far from safe.

