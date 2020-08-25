SECTIONS
Commentary
P Share Print

Trump Takes Down Liberal Media: 'I Hope You Had a Great Weekend at Your Convention'

President Donald Trump points to reporter to ask a question as he speaks during a media briefing in the James Brady Briefing Room of the White House on Aug. 23, 2020, in Washington.Alex Brandon / APPresident Donald Trump points to reporter to ask a question as he speaks during a media briefing in the James Brady Briefing Room of the White House on Aug. 23, 2020, in Washington. (Alex Brandon / AP)

By C. Douglas Golden
Published August 25, 2020 at 11:59am
P Share Print

You have to give it to President Donald Trump: The man is a trolling master.

On Sunday, the president hosted a media briefing at the White House. It was a few days after the Democratic National Convention ended — and Trump had a bit of fun with it.

“Thank you very much. And it’s good to see you all,” Trump began.

And then some epic shade: “I hope you had a great weekend at your convention.”

TRENDING: Alyssa Milano Blasted by Rose McGowan: 'What Have the Democrats Done To Solve Anything?'

“[Y]our convention,” of course, is a reference to the Democratic National Convention, which ended on Thursday. Not necessarily a weekend, but you get the basic idea — it was their convention.

And oh boy, was it ever.

First, it’s worth noting that for all of the gushing over the first-ever virtual convention, the ratings were profoundly low. You would think, at least given the novelty of the whole thing, it would get some decent ratings. But no — it wasn’t just low-rated, it tanked pretty hardcore.

The establishment media, however, couldn’t help but swoon.

Did you watch the Democratic National Convention?

On MSNBC, for instance, Rachel Maddow said regarding Michelle Obama’s address that while Maddow and her convention coverage co-hosts are usually “all goofballs … then Michelle Obama starts talking, and we’re all like — none of us breathed for 18 minutes,” according to Fox News.

Nicolle Wallace, host of “Deadline: White House,” said the former first lady “delivered epic shade” by reappropriating the phrase “it is what it is,” which Trump used during his recent interview with “Axios on HBO” regarding the deaths caused by the coronavirus.

Now, this isn’t to defend Trump’s interview with Axios — which, quite frankly, was as uncomfortable to watch as the scene in “What About Bob?” where Richard Dreyfuss’ character is interviewed on “Good Morning America.”

However, I breathed quite frequently during Michelle Obama’s speech at the DNC, if only because the exhalation caused by groans usually requires an equal and opposite inhalation if one isn’t to pass out.

The biggest groan came during her use of “it is what it is,” and not just because I genuinely loathe that truistic expression more than almost any other throwaway aphorism in the English language. (Of course something “is what it is,” if just definitionally. If it wasn’t “what it is,” it wouldn’t be what “it” was. Does nobody think about this inane utterance before it escapes their mouth?)

RELATED: Nikki Haley Doubles Down on RNC Speech - and Kills Joe Biden with Kindness

It was also her most clanging attempt at Trump-baiting in a speech not lacking in it.

Yes, congratulations, you noticed that wasn’t the president’s finest moment. Do you want an award for recognizing it?

Alas, Wallace decided this was brilliancy. At least she didn’t say, as is her wont, that this was chicken soup for her soul.

Trump, meanwhile, pointed out something that the hosts on MSNBC weren’t going to:

Meanwhile, when Barack Obama was speaking, Trump tweeted this jab at the former president:

And then there was this about former Vice President Joe Biden:

Finally, there was this takedown of Biden during the Democratic nominee’s speech:

Fact check: accurate.

As for his moment in the spotlight this week, Trump had this to say: “We’re going to have a great convention coming up, and I look forward to it.”

Just don’t expect them to cover it or to be breathless about it. In fact, I think Rachel Maddow is going to be sighing as much as I was.

I’m not going to do anything as pathetic as declare my breathlessness for a speech, mind you — and I’m writing this after the speeches given by GOP Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina and Cuban refugee Maximo Alvarez, both of which were amazing — but it’ll be good for her to know how I felt after she had fun, along with the White House correspondents for various media outlets, covering their convention.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal for four years.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal for four years. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture







Trump Takes Down Liberal Media: 'I Hope You Had a Great Weekend at Your Convention'
We Looked Up Obama's Approval Ratings Before He Won in 2012 - Trump Is Ahead of Those Numbers
White Supremacist Richard Spencer and RINO Jeff Flake Endorse Joe Biden for President
Antifa Rioters Bring Out Guillotine, Burn American Flags Outside Police Building
Postal Worker Exposes USPS Effort To Trick Congressman Into Thinking It Can Handle Election When It Clearly Can't
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×