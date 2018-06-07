Trump Trolls Obama, Clinton Over Economy Claims in Twitter Video

President Donald Trump used former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton’s words against them in a new video posted on Twitter.

The president took clips from speeches given by both Clinton and Obama, and showed that the economy predictions they made in 2016 have not come true. In fact, Trump’s policies thus far have actually made economic progress.

“Trump’s policies would throw us into a recession, the last thing we need,” Clinton said in August 2016 at a rally for her candidacy.

Obama said in June 2016, “Some of those jobs of the past are just not going to come back. He just says, ‘well I’m going to negotiate a better deal.’ How exactly are you going to negotiate that? What magic wand do you have?”

TRENDING: Rand Paul: Obama Admin Sought To Criminally ‘Entrap’ Trump Campaign

The next clips to roll across the screen are news reports of Trump’s achievements during the first 500 days of his presidency.

“The Dow? Well, it’s gone up for eight straight sessions and it will go up to at least the opening bell today,” Fox Business reported in August 2017.

Throughout 2017, the Dow Jones Industrial Average broke through the 19,000, 20,000, 21,000, 22,000, 23,000, 24,000 marks for the first time in its history. That represents a 36 percent rise in value, or over $5.5 trillion. It blew through the 25,000 point mark for the first time in its 121-year history in early trading on January 4, 2018.

In November, CNN reported that 261,000 jobs were created in October 2017. “Companies are hiring. We know layoffs are down and companies are hiring,” Christine Romans, the network’s chief business correspondent, said.

Last Friday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics released the May jobs report that said that the U.S. economy added 223,000 jobs in a month, and the unemployment rate fell to a new 18-year low at 3.8 percent. These statistics influenced a myriad of reports on the topic that were used in Trump’s Twitter video troll of Obama and Clinton.

“Unemployment for African-Americans fell to a new low of 5.9 percent. Female job seekers a low as well, 3.4 percent,” a Fox News’ Deirdre Bolton said on June 1.

Sean Hannity pointed out this month that even The Wall Street Journal headlined a story, “Unemployment Rate Falls to 18-Year Low; Solid Hiring in May.”

“Jobless claims dropping to 3.8 percent, in fact, we’ve only seen a number that low since 1969,” Hannity said.

Laura Ingraham added that The New York Times had to admit that the job market is looking great and ran the story, “We Ran Out of Words to Describe How Good the Jobs Numbers Are.”

RELATED: Breaking: Unemployment Rate Falls Again, Ties Lowest in 50 Years

Neil Irwin concluded in The Times’ piece, “(T)he thing to take away from the May numbers is that the United States economy just keeps humming along at a steady pace, putting more people to work and at gradually higher wages.”

“Business is coming alive,” White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said, according to CNBC. “This could go on for a whole bunch more years, in my judgment.”

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.