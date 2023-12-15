When Tucker Carlson was abruptly fired from Fox News in April, he was let go without a reason.

But Brian Stelter — who himself had been abruptly fired eight moths earlier from his job covering the news media for CNN — wrote in a spiteful, sour-grapes Vanity Fair article in October that Carlson’s firing had been “inevitable.”

Carlson got a taste of sweet revenge this week when he pulled a publicity stunt that announced his view of another inevitable demise: that of corporate media itself.

Carlson has clearly landed on both feet, but it seems like he just couldn’t help throwing corporate media a dig that highlighted the difference between his no-holds-barred reporting and much of legacy media, which have become shills for the Democratic Party.

Carlson had mobile billboards parked outside the headquarters of NBC, CNN, The Washington Post and The New York Times declaring “corporate media is dead” in Washington, D.C. and New York City on Thursday.

🚨BREAKING: TCN billboards appear outside CNN headquarters pic.twitter.com/dyp1pbME3o — Tucker Carlson Network (@TCNetwork) December 14, 2023

Who did this ?? 😭😭😭 (We did it) pic.twitter.com/RralKtxbKl — Tucker Carlson Network (@TCNetwork) December 14, 2023

Some call it advertising. We call it ✨art✨ pic.twitter.com/nMDA8lBN8K — Tucker Carlson Network (@TCNetwork) December 14, 2023

Y’all mind if I park here? pic.twitter.com/zly7bPRg2n — Tucker Carlson Network (@TCNetwork) December 14, 2023

In an interview, Carlson told the Daily Mail that he believes corporate media is “doomed.”

“And on some level, they know they’re doomed, which is why they’re hysterical,” Carlson told the outlet. “The era of dominance by a few big media companies, the era of total control over all information by, you know, nine people, that’s done.”

He also told the outlet that The New York Times has “no moral authority remaining” and that he believes “NBC News will be dead in 10 years.”

“When they do die, and it’s coming soon, I won’t mourn their passing. They deserve every bit of what’s happening to them,” he said.

But even though his departure from Fox was not pleasant, Carlson had nothing but gratitude toward them.

“Fox News did a lot for me and gave me a platform for 14 years.

“They were kind to me; the Murdochs were kind to me every minute I worked there, and not one time did they tell me what to think or say. Not one time were they anything but elaborately polite to me,” he told The Daily Mail.

“I will always appreciate that. And I don’t care what happens next. There are people there I think mistreated me or I don’t respect or whatever, but I don’t want to whine about it,” he said, adding that at the end of the day, he is happier now.

Carlson may have exited Fox, but his loyal viewers have continued to support him.

After the groundbreaking success of his show “Tucker on X,” Carlson is now looking to build his own dedicated media empire.

Carlson officially launched the Tucker Carlson Network this week, a subscription video platform available for $72 a year.

In a news release, Carlson stated that TCN aims to “tell the truth about things that matter — clearly and without fear.” The service will feature multiple new programs hosted by Carlson himself, in addition to a selection of free ad-supported content. Fans can also access audio versions of Carlson’s shows via a new podcast called “The Tucker Carlson Podcast.”

Carlson’s departure from Fox opened up a new era in journalism. When his first show on X — then known as Twitter — hit 35 million, according to Forbes, Carlson proved that people were eager for media that was willing to go beyond the corporate talking points, giving them the unvarnished truth — all sides of it — and letting them make their own conclusions.

He gave them a taste of media that provides the raw information instead of prepackaged explanations, and the public lapped it up.

The parked TCN signs outside the legacy media offices were far more than a publicity stunt. Carlson was putting legacy media on notice — their time is coming to an end.

