Two Farmers Paint Their Cow and Stage 'Tiger King' Photo Shoot

If you have Netflix and more free time on your hands than usual (as many people seem to at the moment), you’ve no doubt stumbled across the series known as “Tiger King.”

There are many things that could be said about this show. Some find it captivating in an odd, irresistible sort of way, others find absolutely no redeeming qualities in the tangled mess of a storyline that it presents — and yet, they just keep watching.

It’s certainly a unique series, as it must be with characters like Joe Exotic, Carole Baskin, and Doc Antle and addressing subjects like owning big cats, running for political office and allegedly attempting to assassinate antagonists.

Have you watched 'Tiger King' on Netflix? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 16% (6 Votes) 84% (32 Votes)

TRENDING: Nurse's Viral Video on Hospital's Mask Shortage Was a Complete Lie - And the Media Fell for It

The Atlantic refers to the garish spectacle of a series as “a moral failure,” and suggests that people watch the show “not because [they] want to, necessarily, but because it’s there.”

“In that sense, Tiger King is also the latest and most acute iteration of a Netflix trend toward extreme storytelling; the more unfathomable and ethically dubious, the better,” the article continues.

“The point is virality — content so outlandish that people can’t help but talk about it.”

And that certainly seems to be the case, judging by the number of memes and references present online.

Two gentlemen from Wisconsin who clearly saw the show decided to have a little fun. Finding the human trappings to pose as Joe Exotics was one thing, but finding a tiger required a bit more creativity.

The “tiger” the farmers ended up with certainly highlighted their out-of-the-box thinking: It had hooves instead of paws and ate grass instead of expired Walmart meat.

Using a non-toxic paint that is made for use on animals, according to SunnySkyz, the two turned a cow into a big, striped cat, and took lots of photos (and even staged a few music videos) much to the amusement of the online world.

RELATED: Security Guard Takes Over Cowboy Museum's Social Media Amid COVID-19 with Hilarious Results

The photos were posted on April 2, and since then they’ve garnered 139,000 shares and over 38,000 comments.

No matter what you think of the show, these photos are cleverly executed and have brought a bit of joy to people during an uncertain time.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.