Two Ohio State Football Players Arrested on Rape and Kidnapping Charges

Two Ohio State football players were arrested Wednesday morning and are now facing charges of rape and kidnapping.

Hours after their arrest, Buckeyes coach Ryan Day announced that the players, cornerback Amir Riep and linebacker/safety Jahsen Wint, have been dismissed from the football program.

“I am not making any statement on the criminal charges, but it is clear they did not live up to our standards and my expectations,” Day said in a statement.

Ohio State announces that Ryan Day has dismissed Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint from the program. Statement attached. pic.twitter.com/Lu6erBcxTO — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 12, 2020

The charges are based on an event that allegedly occurred last week at an apartment complex in which both of the players reside.

According to The Columbus Dispatch, the alleged victim was with the 21-year-old Riep on Feb. 4 at his apartment complex when the pair began to engage in consensual sex.

Soon, however, the woman allegedly told the senior football player that she no longer wished to continue and moved away from him.

Wint, who is Riep’s roommate and also 21, then walked in and asked if he could join.

The victim told police that the two football players raped her and forced her to perform oral sex.

She also said the pair made her say that the sex was consensual on video.

The players allegedly instructed the victim to take a shower before taking her home.

Riep and Wint were arrested Wednesday and are facing first-degree felony charges of rape and kidnapping.

Ohio State defensive backs Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint have been charged with rape. https://t.co/tXpToLLbgI — Bill Rabinowitz (@brdispatch) February 12, 2020

According to ESPN, Riep, who is from Cincinnati, played in 37 games for the Buckeyes.

Wint, from Brooklyn, New York, appeared in 35 games.

Following their arrests for rape and kidnapping, Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint are scheduled to be arraigned in Franklin County Municipal Court on Thursday. Online records show they remain in police custody. — Joey Kaufman (@joeyrkaufman) February 12, 2020

Both players are currently in jail without bond and are set to appear in court next Thursday.

