SECTIONS
News Sports
Print

Two Ohio State Football Players Arrested on Rape and Kidnapping Charges

Jahsen Wint of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates during the Big Ten championship game against the Wisconsin Badgers on Dec. 7, 2019, at Lucas Oil Stadium in IndianapolisAndy Lyons / Getty ImagesJahsen Wint of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates during the Big Ten championship game against the Wisconsin Badgers on Dec. 7, 2019, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Wint and teammate Amir Riep were arrested Feb. 12, 2020, on rape and kidnapping charges. (Andy Lyons / Getty Images)

By Kayla Kunkel
Published February 12, 2020 at 4:11pm
Print

Two Ohio State football players were arrested Wednesday morning and are now facing charges of rape and kidnapping.

Hours after their arrest, Buckeyes coach Ryan Day announced that the players, cornerback Amir Riep and linebacker/safety Jahsen Wint, have been dismissed from the football program.

“I am not making any statement on the criminal charges, but it is clear they did not live up to our standards and my expectations,” Day said in a statement.

TRENDING: House Republicans Strike Back Against Schiff, Boycott ‘Publicity Event’ Hearing

The charges are based on an event that allegedly occurred last week at an apartment complex in which both of the players reside.

According to The Columbus Dispatch, the alleged victim was with the 21-year-old Riep on Feb. 4 at his apartment complex when the pair began to engage in consensual sex.

Soon, however, the woman allegedly told the senior football player that she no longer wished to continue and moved away from him.

Wint, who is Riep’s roommate and also 21, then walked in and asked if he could join.

The victim told police that the two football players raped her and forced her to perform oral sex.

She also said the pair made her say that the sex was consensual on video.

The players allegedly instructed the victim to take a shower before taking her home.

Riep and Wint were arrested Wednesday and are facing first-degree felony charges of rape and kidnapping.

RELATED: Daughters of Legendary College Football Coach Meyer Rip ESPN Over Classless Joke

According to ESPN, Riep, who is from Cincinnati, played in 37 games for the Buckeyes.

Wint, from Brooklyn, New York, appeared in 35 games.

Both players are currently in jail without bond and are set to appear in court next Thursday.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Kayla Kunkel
Staff Writer
Kayla has been a staff writer for The Western Journal since 2018. She enjoys writing stories about faith and entertainment.
Kayla Kunkel began writing for The Western Journal in 2018. She enjoys writing uplifting stories about faith and entertainment. Kayla is currently finishing her bachelor's degree online with Grand Canyon University, an endeavor that originally began in 2010 at the University of Memphis.
Birthplace
Tennessee
Honors/Awards
Lifetime Member of the Girl Scouts
Education
Grand Canyon University
Location
Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Lifestyle & Human Interest







Two Ohio State Football Players Arrested on Rape and Kidnapping Charges
40 Years After Body of 'Lime Lady' Turned Up on Riverbank, Cold Case Victim Identified as Army Soldier
Western Journal Breaking Exclusive: AZ GOP Taps New Director Leading Up to 'the Most Important Election of Our Lifetime'
Comedian Kevin Hart Relents to LGBTQ Outrage Mob over His Jokes: 'I Did F*** Up'
Remembering America's Heroes: Police Officers Who Passed Away in January 2020
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×