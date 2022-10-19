TX AG Calls for Prosecution Over Sexually Explicit Drag Show Performance in Front of Child

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton called for prosecution over a sexually explicit drag performance in front of at least one young child in exclusive comments to the Daily Caller News Foundation.

A drag performer sang sexually explicit lyrics, simulated a sex act and flashed underwear in front of a child at an “all ages” event on Saturday in Plano, Texas.

Adults in the crowd cheered and threw money at the performer while the child watched quietly.

It’s the responsibility of district and county attorneys to prosecute the “totally inappropriate acts” on display at the drag show, according to Paxton, who called on the state’s legislature to add language to the penal code explicitly addressing this issue.

WARNING: The following video contains graphic language and sexual content that some viewers will find offensive.

🚨 I attended another all ages drag brunch in Plano, TX over the weekend and the footage I have is shocking. “My p*ssy good, p*ssy sweet

P*ssy good enough to eat…f*ck me all night” It gets worse. More footage to come. We WILL stop this. 🚨 pic.twitter.com/xVghUT0ORb — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) October 18, 2022

“This is grotesque, disturbing behavior. Under Texas law, local district and county attorneys are charged with taking up the mantle to protect Texas kids by prosecuting these types of totally inappropriate acts,” Paxton told the DCNF.

“What’s more, in 2023, the Texas Legislature should amend the Texas Penal Code to expressly prohibit this kind of grossly sexual conduct and empower my Office to prosecute when district and county attorneys refuse,” he said.

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

