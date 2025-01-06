'Unprecedented' Melania Trump Movie to Hit Theaters and Streaming in 2025

Everything appears to be turning up Trump lately.

That includes the White House, colleges, magazine covers, and even Silicon Valley.

Yet another addition to that growing list? Both the big and small screens, so to speak.

According to multiple reports, former-and-future first lady Melania Trump will be getting an “unprecedented” documentary, via tech-and-delivery titan Amazon.

Fox News reported that the movie is being billed as an “unprecedented behind-the-scenes look” at Mrs. Trump’s life.

CNN, leaning into its left-leaning sensibilities, made sure to point out that “Donald Trump — a former reality star — has not been a popular figure in Hollywood since entering politics in 2015.

“But Amazon’s decision to license the project indicates the streamer recognizes his popularity among many Americans, who elected Trump to a second term in November.

“And Melania Trump, who remains one of the most fascinating and mysterious figures on the planet, will get to share her story with a global streaming audience.”

“Prime Video will be sharing more details on the project as filming progresses and release plans are finalized. We are excited to share this truly unique story with our millions of customers around the world,” an Amazon representative told CNN.

The as-of-yet untitled documentary project will release “in the second half of 2025” as both a theatrical and streaming release, Fox added.

For anyone worried that this documentary may disparage the Slovenia-born first lady, those concerns can dissipate.

Melania Trump herself will be an executive producer of the film, which, as CNN noted, signals “that the documentary is being made with her full participation — and editorial control.”

Filming reportedly began in December, shortly after President-elect Donald Trump secured an election day victory over failed presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

Interestingly enough, despite the presence of a Trump, the most controversial part of this untitled project may be the choice of director.

Longtime Hollywood power player Brett Ratner will direct this project, his first since a 2017 sexual assault allegation scandal derailed his career.

(Ratner has denied all allegations.)

Even apart from her husband’s worldly successes, Melania Trump has been enjoying some multimedia success lately.

Apart from the forthcoming documentary, the first lady is also enjoying a best-selling autobiography, self-titled “Melania,” which released in October 2024.

