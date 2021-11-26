Share
Unseen Jan. 6 Interview: I Saw Police Moving the Barricades, Letting People Into the Capitol

 By Grant Atkinson  November 26, 2021 at 11:25am
The narrative surrounding Jan. 6 is that violent right-wing rioters forced their way into the Capitol building. However, many people who were on the ground that day recall a different story.

Joey Gilbert, a lawyer who is running for governor in Nevada, said he felt like the entire day and the aftermath were setups.

“It has been a very coordinated effort to defeat America mentally, emotionally, psychologically, okay, spiritually,” he said.

NY Rep to Introduce Sickening Bill for Unvaccinated: 'Do Your Part or Pay'

One man who was on the ground that day was “Capitol Punishment” producer Chris Burgard. In the film, he recounted a phone call he had with fellow producer Nick Searcy on Jan. 6 where Searcy was describing what he saw.

“I just saw Capitol police move the barriers, and they’re letting people into the Capitol,” Burgard recalled Searcy saying.

Do you think the FBI and Capitol police were involved in Jan. 6?

Many other Americans at the Capitol building at that time said they had similar experiences.

Derek Kinnison said he and his partner, Tony Martinez, saw two wide-open doors to the building while they were there. However, they chose not to enter the Capitol building.

“My partner Tony, he looked at me, I looked at him, he said, ‘What do you think about that?'” Kinnison said. “And I said, ‘I don’t like it.’ He said, ‘No, that’s like a spider web. It feels like a trap.'”

New Jan. 6 Video: Confirmation Capitol 'Break-in' Happened BEFORE Trump Was Done Speaking

Grant Atkinson
Associate Reporter
Grant is a graduate of Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He has five years of writing experience with various outlets and enjoys covering politics and sports.
