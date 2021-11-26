The narrative surrounding Jan. 6 is that violent right-wing rioters forced their way into the Capitol building. However, many people who were on the ground that day recall a different story.

If you are tired of the lies and want to know the truth about Jan. 6, get "Capitol Punishment" today.

Joey Gilbert, a lawyer who is running for governor in Nevada, said he felt like the entire day and the aftermath were setups.

“It has been a very coordinated effort to defeat America mentally, emotionally, psychologically, okay, spiritually,” he said.

"Capitol Punishment" tells the story of Jan. 6 through the eyes of the people who experienced it first hand.

One man who was on the ground that day was “Capitol Punishment” producer Chris Burgard. In the film, he recounted a phone call he had with fellow producer Nick Searcy on Jan. 6 where Searcy was describing what he saw.

“I just saw Capitol police move the barriers, and they’re letting people into the Capitol,” Burgard recalled Searcy saying.

Many other Americans at the Capitol building at that time said they had similar experiences.

Derek Kinnison said he and his partner, Tony Martinez, saw two wide-open doors to the building while they were there. However, they chose not to enter the Capitol building.

“My partner Tony, he looked at me, I looked at him, he said, ‘What do you think about that?'” Kinnison said. “And I said, ‘I don’t like it.’ He said, ‘No, that’s like a spider web. It feels like a trap.'”

These are just a couple of the shocking revelations made in "Capitol Punishment."

