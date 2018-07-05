SECTIONS
US Says No Softening in Stand as Envoy Heads to North Korea

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo boards his plane at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Thursday, July 5, 2018, to travel to Anchorage, Alaska on his way to Pyongyang, North Korea. Pompeo begins a trip traveling to North Korea, Japan, Vietnam, Abu Dhabi, and Brussels.U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo boards his plane at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Thursday, July 5, 2018, to travel to Anchorage, Alaska on his way to Pyongyang, North Korea. Pompeo begins a trip traveling to North Korea, Japan, Vietnam, Abu Dhabi, and Brussels. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)

By The Western Journal
July 5, 2018 at 9:10am
The State Department is pushing back against suggestions the Trump administration has softened its stance on North Korea as the top U.S. diplomat travels to Pyongyang for crucial nuclear talks.

Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert told journalists accompanying Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that U.S. policy hasn’t changed.

She said the U.S. remains “committed to a denuclearized North Korea.”

Pompeo will press North Korea to take concrete action to back up its commitment to “complete denuclearization” of the Korean Peninsula made at the June summit between President Donald Trump and the North’s Kim Jong Un.

Pompeo is due in Pyongayng on Friday.

TRENDING: Trump Slams ‘Crazy Maxine’ Waters, Will Make People ‘Flee the Democrats’

Despite reports that North Korea is continuing its nuclear program, Trump has remained upbeat, tweeting this week that conversations with North Korea were “going well!”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

By The Western Journal

