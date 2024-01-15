I’ll admit, I’m agnostic when it comes to UFOs or UAPs — unidentified aerial phenomena, as they are now called.

Although it’s very strange that with high-resolution cameras everywhere, there isn’t one clear photo of these phenomena — they all resemble Rorschach paintings — it’s natural, I think, to wonder if there’s anything more out there.

UFO enthusiast Jeremy Corbell reported on two unusual sightings on his YouTube channel last week.

The first, dubbed the”jellyfish” sighting, purportedly shows U.S. military video footage of a jellyfish-shaped object flying over a U.S. base in Iraq in 2018.

It was released on Tuesday.

Today we release the RAW footage of a military filmed UAP incursion within a United States joint operations base. This UAP of unknown origin displayed transmedium capability – and has been officially designated by the United States intelligence agencies as a UAP (Unidentified… pic.twitter.com/gomB8N2eI2 — Jeremy Kenyon Lockyer Corbell (@JeremyCorbell) January 9, 2024

Corbell said the object traveled through restricted airspace over the base and nearby body of water, where it then dove underwater. Approximately 17 minutes later, he claimed, it resurfaced and accelerated to an extremely high speed not fully perceptible on film, according to USA Today.

The UFO researcher said on social media that the UAP “displayed transmedium capability,” meaning it apparently was able to operate both in the air and underwater.

He also said it demonstrated lift without conventional propulsion systems and did not display the expected signatures of standard aerodynamic maneuvers.

The second video, released on Thursday, highlighted an object Corbell labeled the “chandelier” UAP, captured on thermographic video over the Persian Gulf.

He said the image shows a vehicle with no conventional flight control surfaces flying on its own accord.

Today we release the image of a military filmed UAP (a still from a video) that was filmed over the Persian Gulf. This vehicle of unknown origin, had no conventional flight control surfaces – and has been officially designated by the United States as a UAP (Unidentified Anomalous… pic.twitter.com/G0ON0Wfip8 — Jeremy Kenyon Lockyer Corbell (@JeremyCorbell) January 11, 2024



Michael Cincoski, a Marine intelligence surveillance recognizance tactical controller who was stationed at the base in 2018, discussed the “jellyfish” footage on NewsNation.

According to Cincoski, the incident actually occurred in 2017. He said he did not witness it himself but was shown the video when he arrived at the base in Iraq in 2018.

Troops stationed at the base referred to the object as the “spaghetti monster” rather than the “jellyfish,” Cincoski told NewsNation.

Marine veteran Michael Cincoski talks with @BrianEntin about the first time he saw the “Jellyfish” UAP footage while stationed in Iraq. Cincoski says, “they were watching it to make sure it wasn’t a threat.” MORE: https://t.co/S2YtyldL4L pic.twitter.com/N7Q4RSeH2i — NewsNation (@NewsNation) January 12, 2024

“When they started seeing it on the camera, they were watching it to make sure that it wasn’t a threat,” Cincoski said, but added that they weren’t “scrambling to our defensive positions or anything like that.”

“It was just a big unknown,” he said.

According to Cincoski, the video was filmed from an aerostat surveillance balloon equipped with cameras.

He said the Marines told him they tracked the object until it flew out over a lake near the base and they couldn’t see it anymore.

“At no point towards the end of the video did it, where can you see it drop into the water or shoot into the sky, like there have been some claims,” he said.

NewsNation said the Pentagon did not respond to questions about the incident.

For personnel stationed in Iraq, the unusual sighting remains an incident shrouded in mystery.

“It ended up kind of being the ghost story of the base,” Cincoski said.

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson is among those who doesn’t discount UAP sightings.

Last month on the “Redacted” streaming show, Carlson told the hosts that he was scared to cover the UAP story.

“If you talk to people who have actual knowledge of it that they gathered themselves, there are parts of that story that I do not understand at all that are really, really, really dark,” he said.

“There’s a spiritual component there that I don’t fully understand. So yes, that story bothers me,” Carlson said.







While the notion of alien spacecraft frequently captures public imagination regarding military UAP reports, the truth may be far more sinister and immediate.

We must consider the possibility that at least some of these unidentified objects are not extraterrestrial at all, but rather advanced spy drones dispatched to assess our defensive capabilities.

America boasts many sophisticated radar and electronic warfare systems, the full scope of which remains wisely classified.

What better way to probe the strengths and weaknesses of these technologies than to send mildly disguised surveillance craft to test and record the military’s responses from right under their noses?

There’s no telling if this was friendly or hostile, but what we see in the video defies explanation.

Whether they are outer-worldly, otherworldly or military vehicles very much part of our world, their blurred images and incredible accounts tap into questions about what might exist beyond the limits of our knowledge and force us to admit that we are not as in control as we think we are.

