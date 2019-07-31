USWNT Coach Jill Ellis Stepping Down After Two World Cup Titles

Jill Ellis, who led the United States Women’s National Team to two World Cups, is stepping down as head coach.

The team tweeted its announcement on Tuesday that Ellis would be leaving in the fall.

For everything she has done and everything she has meant to this program we say, THANK YOU ❤️ Jill Ellis will step down as #USWNT head coach in October.#ThankYouJill: https://t.co/5I3dwtQXIo pic.twitter.com/QkCAkMItQj — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) July 30, 2019

“The opportunity to coach this team and work with these amazing women has been the honor of a lifetime,” Ellis said in a statement.

“I want to thank and praise them for their commitment and passion to not only win championships but also raise the profile of this sport globally while being an inspiration to those who will follow them.

“I want to sincerely thank the world class coaches and staff with whom I’ve had the privilege to work — they are quintessential professionals and even better people,” she said. “The timing is right to move on and the program is positioned to remain at the pinnacle of women’s soccer. Change is something I have always embraced in my life, and for me and my family, this is the right moment.”

The statement also said she would serve as an ambassador for U.S. soccer for the next year.

Ellis was showered with praise via Twitter for her achievements.

20 years of service to women’s and girls’ national team programs @ussoccer & the first coach in history to earn two Women’s World Cup titles, Jill Ellis has coached teams that inspire people around the world. Her leadership & fighting spirit will never be forgotten. #ThankYouJill — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) July 30, 2019

End of an era, honored + quite the journey with Jill Ellis. Assistant to Pia Sundhage 2008-12, YNT technical director 2012-14, @USWNT head coach since 2014, 2 World Cup🥇only the second ever coach to win back to back, 102-7-18 and still going #ThankYouJill pic.twitter.com/hc5RT5H2Ky — Dawn Scott (@DawnScott06) July 30, 2019

After winning the World Cup in 2015, Ellis, 52, led the team to a second World Cup this year. Ellis took over as coach in 2014. She posted a career record of 102 wins and seven losses.

No replacement has been named. The team is planning to hire a general manager first, and then proceed to pick a head coach.

The next major event for the women’s soccer team is the 2020 Olympics, which will be held in Tokyo next summer, Sports Illustrated reported.

Ellis is expected to remain with the team through October, when it will end its World Cup victory tour, which begins this weekend with a game against Ireland.

“I think it is one of the most challenging jobs,” Ellis told ESPN on Tuesday. “You’ve got to make sure you’re listening to the people that are important to listen to. And then everything else, you kind of have to tune out and do your thing.”

“The advice I would give the next person is to do it their way,” Ellis said. “Make sure you do it in the way you want to do it. Because that’s very much how I felt.”

In its statement announcing her departure, U.S. soccer praised Ellis for her achievements.

“The U.S. Soccer Federation and the sport in general owes Jill a debt of gratitude,” President Carlos Cordeiro said.

“Jill was always extremely passionate about this team, analytical, tremendously focused and not afraid to make tough decisions while giving her players the freedom to play to their strengths,” he said.

“She helped raise the bar for women’s soccer in the USA and the world, and given the history of this program, the level of success she achieved is even more remarkable.”

