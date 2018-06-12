Victory: North Korea Commits to Complete Denuclearization

In the first-ever meeting between the leaders of the United States and North Korea, President Donald Trump and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un emerged from their historic summit in Singapore Tuesday with an agreement that includes the “complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.”

After roughly five hours of talks, Trump thanked Kim “for taking the first bold step toward a bright new future for his people.”

Kim said the leaders had “decided to leave the past behind” and promised: “The world will see a major change.”

The two leaders signed what the president described as a “very important” and “pretty comprehensive” document in front of reporters after their Tuesday summit.

The president did not disclose the details of what was in the document but after signing it, he held it up briefly for photographers and some of the text was visible.

“President Trump committed to provide security guarantees to the DPRK and Chairman Kim Jong Un reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula,” read the preamble of the document, according to the New York Post.

The other points agreed upon including the two countries working toward “peace and prosperity,” a “stable peace” on the peninsula, to work “toward the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula,” and that the two countries commit to “recovering POW/MIA remains including the immediate reparations of those already identified.”

Trump acknowledged that denuclearization won’t happen overnight, but said, “Once you start the process it means it’s pretty much over.”

Trump also told reporters he would freeze military “war games” with U.S. ally South Korea while negotiations between the U.S. and North Korea continue, saying the exercises would be “inappropriate” while talks continue.

The president reportedly spoke with South Korean President Moon Jae-in by phone after leaving Singapore to brief him on the discussions.

The president also said American Otto Warmbier, who died last year just days after his release from imprisonment in North Korea, “did not die in vain” because his death brought about the nuclear talks.

President Trump & Chairman Kim sign historic #Singaporesummit joint statement, the start of a new relationship. pic.twitter.com/uxmniY3neo — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) June 12, 2018

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo defined security guarantees for North Korea as “sufficient certainty that they can be comfortable that denuclearization isn’t something that ends badly for them.”

Trump later added that he and the North Korean leader had “developed a very special bond” during their day together and that “both sides are going to be impressed with the result.”

Prior to the start of Tuesday’s summit, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the U.S. would maintain its tight economic sanctions against North Korea until North Korea denuclearizes. He also threatened to increase those sanctions if diplomatic discussions did not progress positively.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

