Share
Lifestyle
An Amazon delivery truck moves through a neighborhood in Boston, Massachusetts, on Oct. 2, 2020.
An Amazon delivery truck moves through a neighborhood in Boston, Massachusetts, on Oct. 2, 2020. (Bill Sikes / AP)

Viral Video: Amazon Driver Follows Directions Left on Doormat, Masterfully Improvs When Husband Opens the Door

 By Amanda Thomason  December 14, 2021 at 2:28pm
Share

By now, a lot of people have seen the entry rugs that read “Please Hide Packages From Husband.” There are many variations on that theme, but the heart of the issue remains the same: The phrase is a little bit joking — and a little bit not.

Delivery drivers seem to be aware of the phenomenon now, too, and many of their efforts to follow the humorous request have been recorded and gone viral.

Some are valiant efforts that ultimately fall short but are as funny as the rug they’re hidden under.

“Oh my god look!” package recipient Ebony Freeman posted on Facebook in 2019. “The UPS guy actually hid it under the rug!”



Trending:
Chris Wallace Ends 18-Year Career at Fox News with Shock Announcement on His Show

Some delivery men and women take their delivery skills and dial them up to 11, finding super-sneaky spots to stash the packages that no one would ever find if it weren’t for the delivery confirmation photo or doorbell cameras.

Cherish Longaberger posted a video of what happened when one driver took the request seriously while delivering Longaberger’s husband’s package. Both husband and wife were flummoxed when the status on the package read “delivered” but they couldn’t find it anywhere.

Then they checked their doorbell camera.

@pinkiebergOk I really didn’t expect it to happen again 🤣 this one’s for the guys- he came to hide the package too! #hideandseek #amazon #amazondrivers #mvp♬ The Assignment – Tay Money

“He was asking me if I had gotten it off the porch, and I didn’t see any packages, so we checked the Nest camera to see what happened, and that’s when we saw her hide it for us, and we just died laughing,” Longaberger told Fox News.

But one of the newest viral videos shows an Amazon deliveryman employing a brand-new tactic.

“Amazon has my back,” the caption reads.

In a clip user stephanielerin posted on TikTok, a deliveryman walks up to the door, rings the doorbell, spots the rug, tucks the package behind a potted plant and takes a photo of the delivery’s resting place.

Related:
This Is Adorable: Zoo Puts on Special Meerkat Surprise for Christmas

The twist happens when the husband opens the door in response to the doorbell, and the delivery man has to think quickly.

@stephanielerinAmazon has my back #greenscreenvideo♬ original sound – Stephanielerin


“Hey, how’s it going?” the husband asked.

“Oh hey, how’s it going?” the deliveryman replied.

“Got a package?”

“No I don’t… No I just uh… here to … tell you about the … Gospel of Jesus Christ.”

@stephanielerinReply to @gaabeenaa♬ original sound – Stephanielerin

The husband explains that they’re eating dinner, and the deliveryman apologizes, and both go on their way in an encounter so random it almost looks staged.

If this was a genuine encounter in the wild and that man came up with the excuse on the fly, it’s certainly pretty impressive — especially seeing as he was clearly wearing Amazon delivery and it would have been easy to crack.

Either way, the original poster seems to have gotten her package and caught a hilarious moment that has since gotten 34.1 million views.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking




Viral Video: Amazon Driver Follows Directions Left on Doormat, Masterfully Improvs When Husband Opens the Door
New Hampshire Firefighters Rescue Two Hunters and Dog Trapped in Mud Flats at Low Tide
Viral Video: Kentucky Man Surveys Tornado-Stricken Home, Then Sits Down at His Piano
Dogs Maul 9-Year-Old, Fracturing His Skull: Police Promise Boy and His Family the 'Best Christmas Ever'
Two Officers Narrowly Escape Death During Tornado, Then Risk Lives Again to Save an Injured Girl
See more...

Conversation

The Western Journal is pleased to bring back comments to our articles! Due to threatened de-monetization by Big Tech, we had temporarily removed comments, but we have now implemented a solution to bring back the conversation that Big Tech doesn't want you to have. If you have any problems using the new commenting platform, please contact customer support at commenting-help@insticator.com. Welcome back!