SECTIONS
News
Print

'I'm a Warrior, Not a Worrier': Age 99 WWII Veteran Defeats COVID-19

By Erin Coates
Published May 17, 2020 at 7:06am
Print

A 99-year-old World War II veteran who was hospitalized in Kansas last month has beaten COVID-19.

Retired Marine Max Deweese was admitted into St. Luke’s South Hospital on April 10 and walked out of the rehab facility on May 7 after defeating the virus, WDAF-TV reported.

“I’m a warrior, not a worrier,” he said. “And I try not to worry about things.”

The Marine fought in Japan during WWII and earned two Purple Hearts for his service, according to WDAF.

Family, friends, Marines and health care workers lined the streets as Deweese left the hospital to celebrate his recovery.

TRENDING: NYC Health Chief to NYPD: 'I Don't Give Two Rats' A***s About Your Cops,' Report Says

“I have been so blessed with friendship and love from these people,” Deweese said.

“There’s nothing can replace it. Nothing. And hopefully it makes me a little better man than I was before I started.”

Although he needed to be quarantined for two more weeks at home, he looks forward to playing golf and spending time with his best friend, fellow WWII Marine Jerry Ingram.

Paul Chappa with Friends in Service of Heroes told WDAF in April that he would make a new medal to add to Deweese’s collection for when he beat the virus.

He fulfilled this promise with a FISH medal that said, “I BEAT COVID-19 IN 2020.”

“There’s nothing that Max can’t do,” Chappa said.

“It certainly scared us when we heard that Max had been admitted. But it’s no surprise that Max has beat this. Max’s attitude and never give up spirit is something that was ingrained in him as a young Marine, and it still lives with him today.””

Deweese said his time in WWII was worse than fighting COVID-19, but he is glad that he is done with the battle.

RELATED: Woman Rushes To Save Neighbor After He Banged on Her Front Door: 'Thank God Above That She Was Home'

“I’ve gone through four engagements in the Pacific World War II and that was hell,” he said.

“This wasn’t near as bad because at my age, I figured out what’s going to happen is going to happen and all ride with it. So and I’ve ridden it and thank goodness the good Lord has seen fit to keep me around for a little while longer.”

William Lapschies, another WWII veteran, recovered from COVID-19 in April and, at 104, became one of the oldest to survive the coronavirus.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates started as an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates started as an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







'I'm a Warrior, Not a Worrier': Age 99 WWII Veteran Defeats COVID-19
Pennsylvania Blocks Flag Company from Selling Flags for Memorial Day
CNN Correspondent Hit Trump for Not Wearing a Mask, Hours Later Has No Problem Taking Her Own Off
State Revises COVID Numbers, Removes Nearly 25% of Deaths Originally Attributed to Virus
Rep. Nunes: 'No Doubt in My Mind' Criminal Referrals Coming for Mueller Team
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×