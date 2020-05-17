A 99-year-old World War II veteran who was hospitalized in Kansas last month has beaten COVID-19.

Retired Marine Max Deweese was admitted into St. Luke’s South Hospital on April 10 and walked out of the rehab facility on May 7 after defeating the virus, WDAF-TV reported.

“I’m a warrior, not a worrier,” he said. “And I try not to worry about things.”

The Marine fought in Japan during WWII and earned two Purple Hearts for his service, according to WDAF.

Family, friends, Marines and health care workers lined the streets as Deweese left the hospital to celebrate his recovery.

“I have been so blessed with friendship and love from these people,” Deweese said.

“There’s nothing can replace it. Nothing. And hopefully it makes me a little better man than I was before I started.”

Although he needed to be quarantined for two more weeks at home, he looks forward to playing golf and spending time with his best friend, fellow WWII Marine Jerry Ingram.

Paul Chappa with Friends in Service of Heroes told WDAF in April that he would make a new medal to add to Deweese’s collection for when he beat the virus.

He fulfilled this promise with a FISH medal that said, “I BEAT COVID-19 IN 2020.”

“There’s nothing that Max can’t do,” Chappa said.

“It certainly scared us when we heard that Max had been admitted. But it’s no surprise that Max has beat this. Max’s attitude and never give up spirit is something that was ingrained in him as a young Marine, and it still lives with him today.””

Deweese said his time in WWII was worse than fighting COVID-19, but he is glad that he is done with the battle.

“I’ve gone through four engagements in the Pacific World War II and that was hell,” he said.

“This wasn’t near as bad because at my age, I figured out what’s going to happen is going to happen and all ride with it. So and I’ve ridden it and thank goodness the good Lord has seen fit to keep me around for a little while longer.”

William Lapschies, another WWII veteran, recovered from COVID-19 in April and, at 104, became one of the oldest to survive the coronavirus.

