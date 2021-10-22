On Thursday, President Joe Biden spoke in front of the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in Washington. He used the opportunity to repeat a lie about his past.

The expressed purpose of the speech was to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the official declaration of the memorial, according to a White House transcript. Instead, Biden subtly and dishonestly tried to make the event about himself.

At one point in the speech, Biden used the event to make his case against election integrity laws.

“Today, the right to vote and the rule of law are under unrelenting assault from Republican governors, attorneys general, secretaries of state, state legislators,” he said. “And they’re following my predecessor — the last president — into a deep, deep black hole and abyss.”

This in and of itself is insulting to King. By comparing voter ID requirements for every race to legitimate segregation during MLK’s life, Biden is cheapening the work real civil rights leaders have accomplished.

Right after that, the president repeated the lie that he was “involved” in the civil rights movement during his younger days.







Biden claimed as far back as 1987 that he had marched in the civil rights movement, according to The Intercept. He later walked back that claim and said he was “concerned” with the movement but was not an “activist.”

In 1987, Joe Biden claimed he marched in the civil rights movement. A few months later, Biden disavowed the claim. Decades later, during the Obama era, and more recently on the campaign trail, he started making the same claims again. https://t.co/NAlMJ6ZTq7 pic.twitter.com/tpmE6VXmG6 — The Intercept (@theintercept) February 14, 2020

Obviously, being concerned about something does not mean you are really “involved” in it. I’m concerned every time I watch a Virginia Tech football game, but that doesn’t make me a player.

But as soon as it became politically convenient, Biden decided to go back to his same old lies.

The fact that he has admitted this claim is fabricated before and yet continues to repeat it cannot be described as anything other than deliberate lying, and that behavior is disrespectful during an event meant to honor MLK.

This is the second time this week Biden has told the exact same lie. He first made the claim on Monday during the State and National Teachers of the Year event.

Joe Biden baselessly claims he was involved in civil rights movement. pic.twitter.com/9xdJ1GJyXk — The First (@TheFirstonTV) October 18, 2021

During another speech on Wednesday, Biden told another debunked story about Amtrak. He recalled a conversation he had with an Amtrak employee named Angelo Negri “seven years into” his vice presidency, but Negri died before that time.

WATCH: Joe Biden tells a debunked story about an Amtrak worker for the FOURTH time as president. Biden says the conversation took place “7 years into” his vice presidency, which would be 2015. The Amtrak worker retired in 1993 and passed away in 2014. pic.twitter.com/OlSjMzCLIw — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 20, 2021

The president has told that same story three other times, and it has been debunked every single time. Yet he continues to repeat the lies.

At least three times this week, Biden has publicly said something that is certifiably false. He is either lying or confused, neither of which is particularly encouraging for the country.

