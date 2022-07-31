Watch as Driver Gallantly Saves Stranded Bride's Wedding Day After She Flags Him Down from Side of Road

A stranger helped a bride in London make her way to her wedding by driving her to church after she was found on the streets desperate to get a taxi.

TikTok user Marksteen Adamson documented his encounter with the bride, Anastasia Medvedskaya, in a July 17 video shared on his profile.

Adamson said in the video’s caption that he had been driving through London to meet with his friends for a reunion lunch in the southeastern part of the British capital city when he noticed Medvedskaya standing “confused and flustered.”

@marksteenadamson Was driving through london traffic to visit friends for a reunion lunch in South East London when I stopped at a padestrian crossing and saw a bride looking confused and flustered. I started filming as I thought it would be a great shot seeing her cross the road in her full attire. Then she saw me and started walking towards me and gesturing. It turns out that she and her brides maid and team had been trying to order Uber cabs but three cabs had canceled at the last minute and she was 45min late for church. Everyone, most importantly her husbsnd to be, were wating at Holy Trinity Bromton for her to artive. She asked if I could give her and the group a lift, and so they jumped in to my landrover and I drove her to church. In our short time together we had lots of quick short conversations about everthing and got to know eachother a little better and new friendships were made. After I dropped her off I heard the sound of the organ ring out and knew everything was going to be alright. It was a beautiful sunny day. ♬ Going To The Chapel – The Paragons

“I started filming as I thought it would be a great shot seeing her cross the road in her full attire,” Adamson said.

“Then she saw me and started walking towards me and gesturing.”

Medvedskaya told Adamson that she had been late by 45 minutes for her wedding and that three Uber drivers had canceled on her at the last minute.

“Everyone, most importantly her husband-to-be, were waiting at Holy Trinity Brompton for her to arrive,” Adamson said.

When the bride requested a ride from Adamson for her and her group, he agreed, and the bride and her friends boarded his Land Rover.

Adamson then began driving them to church.

“In our short time together, we had lots of quick short conversations about everything and got to know each other a little better and new friendships were made,” Adamson said.

“After I dropped her off I heard the sound of the organ ring out and knew everything was going to be alright. It was a beautiful sunny day,” the video’s caption stated.

Adamson’s video was flooded with comments from social media users appreciating him for his kindness.

“You saved the most special day of her life,” one user wrote, while another commented, “This is like something out of a rom-com!”

“I feel in the future you’ll randomly meet in some way again. Maybe a lift to maternity in a year or so?!” one user commented.

“As long as I get a bit of warning,” Adamson replied.

“Aww this so so cute. We need more people like you,” another commenter said.

“What a magical moment. It’s delightful to watch & as she said ‘God Bless you.’ You will forever be in their wedding day memories with thoughts of thanks,” another user wrote.

In response to one commenter asking if he had been invited to the wedding, Adamson said he had been, but he turned down the invitation because he was running late for his reunion lunch.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.