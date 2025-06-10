Watch: Gravity-Defying MLB 'Play of the Year' Leaves Player's Own Teammates Speechless

Pyrrhic victories don’t get much cooler than this.

Oakland Athletics outfielder Denzel Clarke captured the sports world’s attention on Monday with a dramatic, leaping catch to rob a home run from Los Angeles Angels first baseman Nolan Schanuel.

Alas, his efforts ultimately came in a loss, but that didn’t stop Bleacher Report from calling it Major League Baseball’s “PLAY OF THE YEAR” this early in the season.

You can watch it for yourself below:

UNREAL CATCH FROM DENZEL CLARKE 😱 PLAY OF THE YEAR 🔥 (via @MLB)pic.twitter.com/yt8FFkPeZD — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 10, 2025

Clarke’s leaping catch, which ended with him hanging on top of the outer barrier for a fraction of a second longer than gravity should allow (he was mostly just rolling on the barrier), robbed Schanuel of a home run, leaving both the hitter and Clarke’s own teammates in disbelief at the play.

(That was A’s pitcher Grant Holman who could only respond in disbelief with his hands on his head.)

While the catch understandably drew the majority of the attention from that specific MLB tilt, the game ultimately did not go in favor of Clarke and the A’s.

The Angels won the game 7-4 at home, pushing the A’s further down the AL West standings as Oakland’s record sits at a lowly 26-42.

In what’s surely a maddening trend for Clarke, this isn’t the only incredible save he’s made in a recent A’s loss.

Just a couple of days before his catch against the Angels, Clarke had another highlight reel-worthy catch.

That catch also tested physics — as in what happens when a speeding force rams into an immovable object:

in the span of three days, denzel clarke has made two of the best catches ive ever seen in my life. pic.twitter.com/iD0g0zRDn1 — Logan (@loganstephens24) June 10, 2025

Clarke was screaming down center field in a home game against the Baltimore Orioles and — in a bid to make the catch, which he did — failed to properly judge the distance between himself and the barrier.

He collided with it, and the inanimate object got the better of that exchange.

As did the Orioles over the A’s, winning the game 7-4, as well.

The Athletics next play Tuesday, as the team continues its road series against the Angels.

