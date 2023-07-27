Eight-year-old Cooper Massengill had no idea his wish was about to come true.

Cooper has been fighting most of his life, as he was diagnosed with leukemia at the tender age of 3.

And he dreamed about singing one day with his favorite country singer — Luke Combs.

As soon as the children’s charity Make-A-Wish heard about it, they decided they needed to step in to help the Georgia boy.

“Cooper’s wish was to meet Luke Combs. He had no idea that he was going to go on stage,” Sean Holleran, the CEO of Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island, told WBZ-TV.

“His secret wish, within his wish, was to sing ‘Fast Car’ with him. And Luke Combs and his team made a lifetime memory for him.”

So on Saturday, during Combs’ concert at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, the country star invited Cooper to sing the chorus of “Fast Car” with him.

In the now-viral video, Combs can be seen introducing a visibly shocked Cooper and giving him a high five.

“This is what Small Town America looks like,” the Citizen Free Press account said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Luke Combs is a legend for this. The musician brought a boy battling leukemia on stage to sing “Fast Car.” This is what Small Town America looks like. pic.twitter.com/Z3sUAwckef — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) July 24, 2023



Afterward, the crowd started to chant the boy’s name.

Chills. Humans are capable of great things. — Billy Roach (@billyroachmusic) July 24, 2023



Cooper recalled the moment in an interview with WBZ-TV.

“When I was walking up, everyone was shouting my name,” he said. “It felt great.”

The 8-year-old was thankful to have the once-in-a-lifetime experience.

“Everybody doesn’t get a wish and be grateful if you get a wish,” he said.







Both of Cooper’s parents were also moved by his singing debut.

“It was great to see him get the wish he wanted after going through everything,” said Travis Massengill, Cooper’s father.

His mother, Melissa Massengill, added, “I was just amazed they could organize all that for him.”

“They really came through for him and made his wish come through,” she said.

