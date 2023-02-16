Parler Share
Lifestyle & Human Interest

Watch: Man's Entire Arm Swallowed by Monster Fish - Look at the Strength This Creature Has

 By Elizabeth Delaney  February 16, 2023 at 4:46pm
Parler Share

There’s something about being in the great outdoors that’s restorative, rejuvenating and — if one is into being challenged by survivalist circumstances — exhilarating.

Such may have been the case for this thrill-seeking fellow who probably learned a thing or two about fishing with his bare hands.

It’s not clear what kind of bait he might have been dangling over the water to capture the attention of what some might call a sea monster.

Trending:
Dad Who Lost Child in Shooting Unleashes on Biden After Seeing Video: 'Don't Use My Daughter's Death to Advance Your Political Agenda'

However, it worked like a charm, as the enormous creature leaped up out of the water and went for the guy’s entire arm.

The fisherman had no intention of turning this one loose. He grabbed hold of a gill, and the wrestling match between man and monster ensued.

Fortunately for him, those who joined him in this adventure had no intention of letting the fish go, either.

Screaming could be heard throughout the video as a lady placed her knee on the man’s back to keep him on the dock and out of the water.

Do you enjoy fishing?

Then someone came along and helped him pull in what may very well have been the whopper catch of the day.

He truly had some bragging rights at the dinner table that night and among his fishing pals.

Believe it or not, there’s actually a subculture of outdoor enthusiasts who enjoy catching fish with their bare hands.

And they’re all about providing tips and tricks for those who wish to join them, though the focus tends to be on catching smaller fish that only put fingers at risk — as opposed to an entire arm.

All fish do have teeth — it’s just a matter of whether a particular fish eats plants or other fish to survive, according to the Florida Museum.

Related:
Newly Adopted Rescue Dog Gets Loose, Then Rings Shelter Doorbell in the Middle of the Night

So the sport of catching fish with one’s bare hands isn’t for the faint of heart.

The fish that are the easiest to catch by hand are trout, suckers and carp moving in shallow waters for spawning, according to Field & Stream.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, ,
Parler Share
Elizabeth Delaney
Elizabeth has been a freelance content writer for about 20 years and has enjoyed having her prose published in both the non-fiction and fiction markets. She has written a variety of different types of content, including Christian articles, healthy lifestyle, blog posts, business topics, news articles, product descriptions, and some fiction. She is also a singer-songwriter-musician. When she's not busy with writing or music, she enjoys spending time with friends or family and doing fun social activities such as hiking, swing dancing, attending concerts and other fun social activities.




Watch: Man's Entire Arm Swallowed by Monster Fish - Look at the Strength This Creature Has
Chiefs Player Got Life-Changing News on Morning Before Super Bowl Win: 'Best Day of My Life'
Police Recording Captures New Disturbing Details of How Mother Was Found the Night Her Children Were Murdered
Child Shocks World with Accomplishment That Usually Takes Others 18 Years, Gives Inspiring Message
15-Year-Old Student Born with Undeveloped Hand Gets Life-Changing Robotic Surprise from Classmates
See more...

Conversation