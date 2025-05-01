Share
White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller speaks during a press briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on May 1, 2025, in Washington, D.C.
White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller speaks during a press briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on May 1, 2025, in Washington, D.C.

Watch: Miller Slams Media's Hypocrisy in 'Shilling' for Abrego Garcia

 By Randy DeSoto  May 1, 2025 at 2:46pm
White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller chastised reporters during a press briefing Thursday for their ongoing coverage of alleged gang member Kilmar Abrego Garcia, noting their lack of interest in illegal alien gang-related violence.

CBS White House correspondent Weijia Jiang asked Miller if the Trump administration is “inquiring about his return” to the U.S. from an El Salvador prison.

“Is that to check a box for compliance, or does President Donald Trump want him back on U.S. soil, or both?” she asked.

Miller referred her back to Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s comments on the issue during a Cabinet meeting the previous day, when he told a reporter that “the conduct of our foreign policy belongs to the president of the United States and the executive branch, not some judge.”

The deputy chief of staff added at Thursday’s briefing, “We are not going to allow a district court judge to try to become a secretary of state. Secretary Rubio is the one who, under his leadership and direction at the State Department, is managing the day-to-day relationship with El Salvador.”

Miller went on to argue that there is significant evidence indicating that Abrego Garcia is an MS-13 member, engaged in human trafficking, and battered his wife.

“This is a person that was a clear and present danger to the safety of the American people,” he said.

Miller charged, “It is a sad reflection on the state of our media and many of the outlets represented in this room that you obsessively try to shill for this MS-13 terrorist while no coverage occurred in your papers about any of the Americans that were raped and tortured and murdered by the illegals that Biden was importing into our country.”

He then discussed the case of 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray, who was raped and murdered by alleged Tren de Argua members last June in Houston.

“The Biden administration made the decision to give extensive due process to two Tren de Aragua terrorists that were apprehended at the border just a couple of years ago,” Miller said.

He recounted that the Biden administration allowed the men to enter the U.S. under a “supervised release” program, fitting them with ankle bracelets.

This put them on a path for a lengthy legal process to determine if they could stay in the country for “the rest of their lives,” Miller said.

“What was the result of that decision?” he asked. “Those two men kidnapped a young girl named Jocelyn Nungaray from her family. They beat her. They sexually assaulted her. They tortured her. They stripped her. They murdered her, and they dumped her body. That is what the Biden administration’s policy was.”

“Most of your papers never covered her story when it happened. To the extent that you covered it at all, it was because President Trump forced you to cover it by highlighting it repeatedly over and over again. He had to shame you into covering it,” Miller asserted.

Trump raised the incident multiple times during the campaign last year, with Nungaray’s mother, Alexis, on hand to speak about what happened. Alexis was also the president’s guest at his joint address to Congress in March.

He announced that there would be a nature reserve near Houston named in Jocelyn’s honor. CBS News was among the outlets that covered it at the time.

Miller further contended that he could not pay reporters at the briefing to live near such gang members.

“You all choose to live in condos or homes or houses as far away from these kinds of gang bangers as you possibly can,” he said.

“If I offered any one of you a rent-free home with no taxes to pay in any of these gang neighborhoods, and I said, ‘Your neighbors are MS-13 terrorists, or Mexican mafia, or Sinaloa Cartel, or Tren de Aragua,’ I couldn’t pay you to live there,” Miller added.

“But yet you, with your coverage, are trying to force innocent Americans to have these people as their neighbors,” he said.

Miller concluded, “So you’re not going to get an ounce of sympathy from this administration or President Trump for the terrorists who have invaded our homes and our country.”

