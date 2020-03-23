Five College Students Test Positive for Coronavirus After Going on Spring Break Trip

The University of Tampa is reporting that five of its students have tested positive for the coronavirus after they traveled for spring break.

“UT has been notified that five UT students, traveling together and with other UT students during Spring Break, have tested positive for COVID-19. We sincerely wish our students, and any others who may be affected, a full and rapid recovery,” the school tweeted.

UT has been notified that five UT students, traveling together and with other UT students during Spring Break, have tested positive for COVID-19. We sincerely wish our students, and any others who may be affected, a full and rapid recovery. https://t.co/MXl4e1v3gh — The University of Tampa (@UofTampa) March 21, 2020

The university wrote in a separate statement on Facebook that a total of six of its students have tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Five students were traveling together and with other UT students during spring break. One of the students did not return to campus after spring break, and four returned to campus,” the university posted.

“All are self-isolating – the latter four on campus — and none have been hospitalized,” the school added.

The university did not disclose where the students traveled for spring break.

School officials reported a sixth student tested positive for the virus after traveling abroad.

“One student was traveling internationally and was tested at the Dickey Health and Wellness Center on March 16. The student is self-isolating off campus, and has not been hospitalized,” the university said.

The University of Tampa announced last week that it had moved all courses online for the reminder of the semester.

Effective March 17, 2020, all face-to-face instruction has moved online for the rest of the semester. Students are urged to check their UT email account often and respond as necessary to faculty and administrative requests. — The University of Tampa (@UofTampa) March 17, 2020

The school also urged its students to practice social distancing.

Residence halls will be open for the remainder of spring semester, until May 9, but will only be available for those students without other housing options. All other students should exercise social distancing and go home. — The University of Tampa (@UofTampa) March 17, 2020

The news of the student illnesses comes a week after thousands of young spring breakers were heavily criticized for gathering on Florida beaches.

A number of young people were interviewed about ignoring pleas from public health officials to practice social distancing in a clip that has widely circulated online.

“If I get corona, I get corona. At the end of the day, I’m not gonna let it stop me from partying”: Spring breakers are still flocking to Miami, despite coronavirus warnings. https://t.co/KoYKI8zNDH pic.twitter.com/rfPfea1LrC — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 18, 2020

During one interview, a young man said,“If I get corona, I get corona. At the end of the day, I’m not gonna let it stop me from partying.”

Another young person interviewed said, “[Coronavirus is] really messing up with my spring break. What is there to do here other than go to the bars or the beach?”

CBS News reported the clip originated from Reuters.

Other images and videos of packed Florida beaches also captivated social media.

Clearwater Beach, Florida is PACKED today despite “social distancing” recommendations. We Americans sure can be a dumb lot…pic.twitter.com/LRU06h2d03 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) March 16, 2020

Students are sent home and they take it to the beaches & bars in Fort Lauderdale Florida right now. Are they wise to have fun like this? pic.twitter.com/SL0i0UCPfR — Alex Jungle (@AlexJungle2) March 15, 2020

BUSY BEACH! This is what @MyClearwater Beach looks like right now as spring break crowds flock to the sand. #Clearwater leaders haven’t decided if they should add a curfew or close beaches but they may vote on measures related to the #coronavirus this Thursday. @abcactionnews pic.twitter.com/jGoxQdYJg5 — Sarah J. Hollenbeck (@SarahHollenbeck) March 16, 2020

NBC News reported that the majority of Florida’s coastal communities have now closed their beaches.

As Florida Sen. Rick Scott told Fox News, “spring breakers have forced the shutdown” of those beaches.

