SECTIONS
News
Print

Five College Students Test Positive for Coronavirus After Going on Spring Break Trip

People gather on Clearwater Beach during spring break despite world health officials’ warnings to avoid large groups on March 18, 2020, in Clearwater, Florida.Mike Ehrmann / Getty ImagesPeople gather on Clearwater Beach during spring break despite world health officials’ warnings to avoid large groups on March 18, 2020, in Clearwater, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann / Getty Images)

By Johnathan Jones
Published March 23, 2020 at 1:34pm
Print

The University of Tampa is reporting that five of its students have tested positive for the coronavirus after they traveled for spring break.

“UT has been notified that five UT students, traveling together and with other UT students during Spring Break, have tested positive for COVID-19. We sincerely wish our students, and any others who may be affected, a full and rapid recovery,” the school tweeted.

The university wrote in a separate statement on Facebook that a total of six of its students have tested positive for the coronavirus.

TRENDING: Mike Huckabee: Dems Exploiting a National Crisis To Push for Abortion Funding

“Five students were traveling together and with other UT students during spring break. One of the students did not return to campus after spring break, and four returned to campus,” the university posted.

“All are self-isolating – the latter four on campus — and none have been hospitalized,” the school added.

The university did not disclose where the students traveled for spring break.

School officials reported a sixth student tested positive for the virus after traveling abroad.

“One student was traveling internationally and was tested at the Dickey Health and Wellness Center on March 16. The student is self-isolating off campus, and has not been hospitalized,” the university said.

The University of Tampa announced last week that it had moved all courses online for the reminder of the semester.

RELATED: Hawaiian Residents Send Stark COVID-19 Warning to Tourists: 'Maui Is Closed'

The school also urged its students to practice social distancing.

The news of the student illnesses comes a week after thousands of young spring breakers were heavily criticized for gathering on Florida beaches.

A number of young people were interviewed about ignoring pleas from public health officials to practice social distancing in a clip that has widely circulated online.

During one interview, a young man said,“If I get corona, I get corona. At the end of the day, I’m not gonna let it stop me from partying.”

Another young person interviewed said, “[Coronavirus is] really messing up with my spring break. What is there to do here other than go to the bars or the beach?”

CBS News reported the clip originated from Reuters.

Other images and videos of packed Florida beaches also captivated social media.

NBC News reported that the majority of Florida’s coastal communities have now closed their beaches.

As Florida Sen. Rick Scott told Fox News, “spring breakers have forced the shutdown” of those beaches.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Johnathan Jones
Johnathan has authored thousands of news articles throughout his career. He has also worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.
Johnathan has authored thousands of news articles throughout his career. He has also worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.







Five College Students Test Positive for Coronavirus After Going on Spring Break Trip
25 TSA Officers in 7 Different States Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus
Coronavirus Patient: I was on the Brink of Death and Malaria Drug 'Saved My Life'
Biden MIA, Confusing Claim Made About His Ceilings Being 'Too Low'
Trump's Hunt for Virus Cure Being Compared to Nazi Medical Experimentation
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×