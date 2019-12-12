Weeks After Dog Goes Missing, Mom Surprises Son at School After Dog Is Found at Shelter

Holidays are special in part because of who we share them with. Christmases after the loss of a loved one or even when the whole crew simply can’t be together are just a smidge less merry than they could be.

That applies when a pet is missing, too, and one family definitely felt the difference this holiday season when their 2-year-old black pug, Piper, went missing.

“Last night the love of Carters life ran away, his pug Piper, or she was picked up,” April Licata, the worried mom, shared on Nov. 19. “I got distracted with the boys and when I went to let her and Jake in, only Jake was there.”

“She’s a two year old pug that’s very sweet, but may think you’re playing a game with her if you try and catch her. Can you please share and help us bring her home?”

TRENDING: Disaster: Truckers Stranded as Transportation Giant Folds, Shuts Off Fuel Cards

According to her post, the pup was a very special present when Licata’s son Carter turned 12. The boy had been smitten with another black pug when he was very young, and had wanted another one ever since.

Licata said she doubted they’d be reunited with their dog, and the more weeks that passed after her disappearance, the less hope she had.

“We were all sick,” she told The Dodo. “The older kids wanted nothing to do with decorating the Christmas tree and it was a very somber Thanksgiving for them.”

But then, miracle of miracles, the Genesee County Animal Shelter commented on Licata’s “Lost” post with some potentially good news.

“Please contact the Genesee County Animal Shelter at 585-343-6410 option 7,” they wrote on Dec. 3. “We believe Piper may be here!”

“(A)mazingly we got a message this Monday night that a dog that looked like Piper had been picked up and taken to the animal shelter,” Licata shared in a Facebook post. “I was truly shocked. We had all resigned ourselves to the reality that she prolly wouldn’t come back.”

“Lo and behold, it was her! Seeing her little tail wag as she came out from the back of the Genesee County Animal Shelter where she had been so well taken can of, I lost it!!”

After the elation and relief she experienced bringing the dog back home, Licata decided to make the unexpected reunion between Carter and Piper extra special.

“Carter and Natalie were out of town for a few days with their dads family, and so I hoped to make their reunions special,” she wrote, including a video of her picking up her son from school with a bow-laden Piper.

RELATED: Chilling: Stranger Hacks Family's Ring Camera, Tries To Trick 8-Year-Old into Thinking He's Santa

“This video is no doubt the embodiment of that! It’s so amazing to see the love, and honestly the video says more than any words I could write.”

“My son loves his dog so much, was sick while she was gone, and tonite she’s sleeping next to him again. What a Christmas miracle for our family and thank you to everyone who helped bring Piper home.”

The video has made the rounds and was picked up by Sweet Buffalo.

“Carter lost his best friend Piper when she was let outside to go potty and didn’t come back when she was called,” it wrote. “She was gone for weeks and her family was losing hope, so when Carter’s mom got the call that Piper was found at the Genesee County Animal Shelter, she knew she had to surprise her son in the most special way. His reaction says more about love than any words could.”

Enjoy this expression of joy and love this season, and remember to hug your family, furry friends and all, extra tight!

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.