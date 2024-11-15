The most privileged people in the world, who also have the ugliest souls, cannot seem to stop posing as victims.

Fortunately, President-elect Donald Trump’s landslide victory last week represents the latest sign that ordinary Americans have had enough of it.

On Wednesday’s episode of Five Angry Shrews, better known as ABC’s “The View,” co-host Whoopi Goldberg accused a small Staten Island bakery of refusing her service because “perhaps they did not like my politics,” prompting both a rebuttal from the bakery’s owner and an indignant reaction from customers.

Oddly enough, Goldberg made that comment while surrounded by cupcakes from said bakery.

“The place that made these refused to make them for me,” she said in a clip posted to the social media platform X.

When the audience reacted in shock and a co-host spit out part of a cupcake, Goldberg clarified.

“No, no, no, no. Let me explain. Let me explain,” she said. “They said that their ovens had gone down, all kinds of stuff. But folks went and got them anyway, which is why I’m not telling you who made them.”

Of course, Goldberg’s transparently phony act of magnanimity did not prevent her from speculating about nefarious motives.

“But it’s not — can’t be because I’m a woman, but perhaps they did not like my politics,” she said.

Finally, Goldberg could not resist one last opportunity to pose as a selfless victim.

“But that’s OK because, you know what, listen, this is my mother’s celebration,” she said. “Pick these up and celebrate with me and my mom.”

Whoopi Goldberg claims NYC bakery

‘refused’ to make her a birthday dessert because of her ‘politics’ pic.twitter.com/q9OjBy7hkd — Simo saadi🇲🇦🇵🇸🇺🇸 (@Simo7809957085) November 14, 2024

According to Entertainment Weekly, Wednesday marked Goldberg’s 69th birthday episode. Hence the cupcakes and the co-host’s reference to her mother’s day of celebration.

Meanwhile, Holtermann’s Bakery owner Jill Holtermann told a very different story.

“They’d asked us, and we were having trouble with our boilers,” Holtermann said of Goldberg’s request.

“I said to Whoopi, ‘I can’t do it right now,'” the owner added. “We have so many things going on with my boiler because the building is from 1930, so when she called me, I had no idea [if we could] be baking everything.”

Most reasonable people would regard that as a reasonable explanation.

An unnamed woman did pick up around 50 of the cupcakes in question on Wednesday morning. But Holtermann did not know the woman’s identity.

In other words, Goldberg appears to have inferred from the cupcakes’ availability on Wednesday morning that the owner lied to her about the unreliable equipment.

Thus, the co-host apparently invented the “politics” motive because, well, spoiled elites and professional victims do those things.

As one might expect, customers of the 145-year-old Holtermann’s Bakery did not take kindly to Goldberg’s insinuation.

“I think it’s ridiculous. Why would she come all the way to Staten Island for her cupcake? To make an issue? They’ve been here forever,” 68-year-old Deborah Bernaz said, per the New York Post.

Customer Lucy D’Amato agreed, blaming Goldberg for the controversy.

“They would never do that,” D’Amato said of the bakery. “I’m not going to get into detail, but [Whoopi’s] not a nice person.”

Other customers described the co-host’s accusation as “disgusting” and “bulls***.”

If not for co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Joy Behar, Goldberg would rank as the most repellent person in daytime television. As it stands, the women of “The View” have spent years competing to see who can qualify as the loudest, most bigoted and most severely afflicted with Trump Derangement Syndrome. To date, we might declare it a three-way tie.

Still, notwithstanding all their lunacy, Goldberg’s decision to attack a small business with ancient equipment simply because she did not get the service she demanded might constitute a new low for those lobotomized ladies, for it absolutely reeks of elitism.

Fortunately, the bakery’s owner and customers channeled the present spirit of America. They told the truth about Goldberg’s victim-mongering and did so without fear, for they — and we — have had enough.

