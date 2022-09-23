Kevin McCarthy Vows Massive Overhaul of IRS on 'Very First Day' Republicans Control House

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy declared Friday that a Republican-controlled House of Representatives would “repeal” the increase of Internal Revenue Service agents.

“On the very first day, we’re gonna repeal 87,000 IRS agents so they’re not going after you,” McCarthy told Fox News host Lawrence Jones in Washington County, Pennsylvania, where he introduced the GOP’s “Commitment to America” initiative.

“We work for you. You don’t work for us.”

McCarthy referred to provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act, signed into law by President Joe Biden in August, that gave the IRS nearly $80 billion, including for the hiring of 87,000 new agents for tax enforcement.

“We are in Washington, not Washington, D.C. We’re in Washington County, Pennsylvania. Why? Because this plan is about all these people sitting around the table talking about the challenges that they have. Can they afford it? Can they fill up their tank of gas? How do they survive with now the Democrats causing inflation? They lost a whole month’s salary,” McCarthy told Jones.



The consumer price index climbed 8.3 percent year-over-year in August, following year-over-year increases of 8.5 percent in July, 9.1 percent in June and 8.6 percent in May.

“Are their communities safe again? You want a community that’s protected, where law enforcement is respected, where criminals are prosecuted,” McCarthy added.

“We wanted to do a plan for a new direction. We want to be upfront with the American public. We want an election to have a contrast.”

