Witch-Hunt: CNN Dispatches Team To Thailand To Find Hooker Who Claims To Have Dirt On Trump

“Politics is the ability to use any situation to advance your own status,” wrote Peter Pomerantsev for his book “Nothing Is True and Everything Is Possible,” and in the world of U.S. politics and media, leverage is key if not survival.

The British son of Russian émigrés, Pomerantsev has worked in Russia’s tightly state-controlled television industry, describing a toxic environment where the regime could systematically recreate and distort reality to their will — a possible not-so-far cry from America’s current media division.

As Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s search into Russia-Trump collusion bears down on Washington, CNN took a final step of its own on Monday and sent CNN correspondent Ivan Watson overseas in order to obtain answers from the “missing link” that would reportedly close this investigation for good.

Belarusian escort Anastasia Vashukevich, who goes by Nastya Rybka, was arrested in Thailand along with nine others during an alleged “sex seminar,” hosted by Rybka, who is a self-proclaimed expert in the field.

On her way to the Thai jail, Rybka posted a video to her Instagram account where she pleaded for the aid of U.S. journalists to help her seek asylum in exchange for damning information — including naked pictures — on President Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, and other high ranking officials.

DAILY The Western Journal Daily Email Breaking news updates and daily headlines from a news source you can trust. Facebook

“I’m ready to give you all the missing puzzle pieces, support them with videos and audios, regarding the connections of our respected lawmakers with Trump, Manafort and the rest,” Rybka stated. “I know a lot. I’m waiting for your offers and I’m waiting for you in a Thai prison.”

According to The Washington Post, Rybka had come under the spotlight just weeks ago after Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny had published his investigation into Rybka’s alleged connections with numerous prominent and powerful Russian men.

The young Belarusian has also described herself as a “seductress,” going so far as to even publish a “diary” on “how to seduce a billionaire.”

Evidence by Navalny reported a post from Rybka’s Instagram account showing a yacht trip in August of 2016 with Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska and Deputy Prime Minister Sergey Prikhodko, with claims that Deripaska had bribed Prikhodko with four women from an escort service on a luxurious getaway.

Is this the most ridiculous move CNN has ever pulled? Yes No Continue with Facebook -- or -- Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

The report further speculated that the two men may have played a part in a conspiracy between the Kremlin and the 2016 Trump campaign, although the video itself offered no proof.

Prikhodko retaliated by stating Navalny was merely a “political loser” and sued Rybka — who was in Dubai when the report surfaced — for a violation of privacy. Shortly after, the escort traveled to Pattaya, Thailand, to participate in the seminar.

Though Russian Embassy consul Vladimir Sosnov stated that Rybka and several others had been detained merely for participating in an “illegal training session,” Rybka believes she was arrested on orders of Russian officials as payback.

“Please USA save us from Russia!” Rybka said from her Instagram account. “All this cases are political repressions!”

RELATED: Trump Not Getting Rich as POTUS, Sees Staggering Drop on Forbes Richest List

The recent plea to U.S. media, who have previously gone to great lengths for the slightest bit of information on accusations of collusion, came just weeks after 13 Russians were indicted in Mueller’s investigation.

“It is both dismal and amusing to see the rationalizations of the diehard Kremlin collusionists after Robert Mueller’s spurious indictment of the 13 Russians who will never encounter the vagaries of U.S. justice,” wrote columnist Conrad Black,

“With the Democrats’ Russian obsession having dwindled to absurdity, President Trump can continue to move the country forward,” he added, with other outlets calling the conspiracy of collusion the “Democrats’ Benghazi.”

He further reiterated the hypocrisy of American politics, as the U.S. itself has meddled “countless times” in the elections of foreign countries in order to gain benefit.

“The charge of conspiring against the United States is nonsense,” Black said. “And the whole ambiance of the investigation now is that of a phantom consolation prize for the absence of a crime, a victim, or a culprit.”

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.