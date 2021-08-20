Path 27
Video

'WJ Live': Biden's Irresponsible Actions Sow Further Chaos in Afghanistan

 By Grant Atkinson  August 20, 2021 at 1:55pm
Path 27

Support the truth. Become a member of The Western Journal.



Joe Biden is letting Americans in Afghanistan down.

► Click HERE to subscribe to “WJ Live” on YouTube: http://w-j.co/s/51c85

► Don’t miss an episode of “WJ Live”! Click HERE to get it delivered directly to your inbox: http://w-j.co/s/ef7f7

Trending:
Senator Hints at Something We Weren't Shown in Biden's Disastrous ABC Interview: Play the 'Unedited Tape'

Follow The Western Journal on social media:

► Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WesternJournal
► Twitter: https://twitter.com/WestJournalism
► Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wjlivepodcast/

The Western Journal’s mission is to equip readers with the truth, and we’re excited to bring that same passion to the listeners of “WJ Live.” You’ll hear from writers, editors and special guests on the most important topics of the day: coronavirus, lockdowns, riots, government overreach and Hollywood elitism.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , ,
Path 27
Grant Atkinson
Editorial Intern
Grant is a graduate of Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He has five years of writing experience with various outlets and enjoys covering politics and sports.
Grant is a graduate of Virginia Tech with a bachelor's degree in journalism. He has five years of writing experience with various outlets and enjoys covering politics and sports.




loading
'WJ Live': Biden's Irresponsible Actions Sow Further Chaos in Afghanistan
Despite Not Playing in NFL Since Obama Years, Kaepernick Given Top Stats in New Video Game
NFL Team Cut 2 Unvaccinated Players Just to Get to 100 Percent Vaccination Rate: Report
Biden's Defense Sec: We Will Only Evacuate Americans Until the 'Clock Runs Out'
Hope Solo: Megan Rapinoe Would 'Bully' Teammates Into Kneeling for National Anthem
See more...

Conversation