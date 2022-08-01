Share
Video

'WJ Live': An Interview with the Biggest Threat to Leftist Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

 By Andrew Gordon  August 1, 2022 at 2:18pm
Share

Support the truth. Become a member of The Western Journal.



Tudor Dixon is the frontrunner to go up against Gretchen Whitmer for governor of Michigan. She comes on WJ Live to discuss.

► Click HERE to subscribe to “WJ Live” on YouTube: http://w-j.co/s/72ae3

► Don’t miss an episode of “WJ Live”! Click HERE to get it delivered directly to your inbox: http://w-j.co/s/ef7f7

Trending:
First-of-Its-Kind Victory in COVID Shot Mandate Suit: Workers Awarded Millions After Having Religious Exemptions Denied

Follow The Western Journal on social media:

► Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WesternJournal
► Twitter: https://twitter.com/WestJournalism
► Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wjlivepodcast/

The Western Journal’s mission is to equip readers with the truth, and we’re excited to bring that same passion to the listeners of “WJ Live.” You’ll hear from writers, editors and special guests on the most important topics of the day: the Biden administration, Big Tech censorship, liberal lies, gas prices, COVID and the latest leftist violence.

Tags:
, ,
Share
Andrew Gordon




'WJ Live': An Interview with the Biggest Threat to Leftist Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
'WJ Live': 'The View' on Notice with Huge Legal Action
'WJ Live': Embarrassing Pence Rally Photos Show Trump's Same-Day Rally Was 20x Bigger
'WJ Live': Democrats Revolt Against Biden, Will His Presidency Be Over Soon?
See more...

Conversation