Path 27
Video

'WJ Live': The New World Order, How the IRS Plans to Track You and Remembering 9/11

 By Grant Atkinson  September 10, 2021 at 2:21pm
Path 27

Support the truth. Become a member of The Western Journal.



Scary things are on the horizon.

► Click HERE to subscribe to “WJ Live” on YouTube: http://w-j.co/s/51c85

► Don’t miss an episode of “WJ Live”! Click HERE to get it delivered directly to your inbox: http://w-j.co/s/ef7f7

Trending:
Watch: Biden's Trip to New Jersey Blows Up in His Face When Protesters Have Special Greeting for Him

Follow The Western Journal on social media:

► Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WesternJournal
► Twitter: https://twitter.com/WestJournalism
► Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wjlivepodcast/

The Western Journal’s mission is to equip readers with the truth, and we’re excited to bring that same passion to the listeners of “WJ Live.” You’ll hear from writers, editors and special guests on the most important topics of the day: coronavirus, lockdowns, riots, government overreach and Hollywood elitism.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Path 27
Grant Atkinson
Editorial Intern
Grant is a graduate of Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He has five years of writing experience with various outlets and enjoys covering politics and sports.
Grant is a graduate of Virginia Tech with a bachelor's degree in journalism. He has five years of writing experience with various outlets and enjoys covering politics and sports.




loading
'WJ Live': The New World Order, How the IRS Plans to Track You and Remembering 9/11
Remembering America's Heroes: Police Officers Who Died in August
NCAA Football Team Reveals Special Uniforms in Honor of 9/11 Anniversary
Late-Night Host Ghoulishly Mocks Sick and Unvaccinated: 'Rest in Peace, Wheezy'
Spec Ops Sgt Predicts Afghans May Overcome the Taliban: 'Freedom Is Contagious'
See more...

Conversation