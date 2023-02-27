Woke Warriors Dig Up Mark Wahlberg's Past After He Presents Award to Asian Cast

These are, most definitely, not “good vibrations.”

Mark Wahlberg, the superstar actor with a deep well of Biblical faith, recently came under attack from the left for the horrible crime of… being an awful, punk teenager?

Oh, wait, no. They’re mad at him for… presenting an award?

As is often the case, it’s hard to decipher what exactly far leftists are screeching about in any given moment, but in this instance, they’re definitely mad at Wahlberg for something, and it all started at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The SAG Awards, perhaps best described as the least awful of these self-aggrandizing award shows, took place on Sunday. It’s also where the movie “Everything Everywhere All At Once” largely cleaned up by winning a record-breaking four awards.

Those awards included Best Ensemble Cast, Best Female Actor in a Leading Role, Best Male Actor in a Supporting Role, and Best Female Actor in a Supporting Role.

It was during the presentation of Best Ensemble Cast that Wahlberg really stepped into it by having the unmitigated gall of being selected to present the award.

If that makes no sense to you, join the club.

Apparently, hysterical leftists saw Wahlberg congratulating and awarding the largely Asian cast of EEAAO (decidedly non-Asian actress Jaime Lee Curtis took home the Best Female Actor in a Supporting Role award), and were so consumed with rage that they just had to dig up Wahlberg’s admittedly sordid past.

In particular, leftists really honed in on one particularly ugly incident from Wahlberg’s past, when the actor was just a punk 16-year-old. In 1988, Wahlberg was convicted of assaulting Vietnamese-American shopkeeper Johnny Trinh, along with another Vietnamese-American man.

Friendly reminder that Mark Wahlberg violently attacked two Vietnamese men and I think it is quite obtuse that he was the one to announce Everything Everywhere All At Once as the winner of the SAG award tonight. — Brian (@WeActuallyDidIt) February 27, 2023

They really had mark wahlberg whom got arrested for beating up a Vietnamese man a long time ago present best ensemble to an film with a lot of Chinese American actors in it #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/H89t5SxpJ1 — BLACK LIVES MATTER (@willowhalliwell) February 27, 2023

I gotta say, having Mark Wahlberg, who literally went to jail as a teen for committing a hate crime against a Vietnamese man, present an award to the cast of Everything Everywhere All At Once was certainly a choice — Bonnie Stiernberg (@aahrealbonsters) February 27, 2023

To be clear, these were genuinely ugly incidents, with Tranh getting punched in the eye and the other man getting knocked out via a wooden stick, according to Fox News.

But those genuinely ugly incidents are also almost 40 years old.

The idea that 16-year-old Wahlberg and the current 51-year-old Wahlberg are somehow the same exact person, with the same kind of malice in his heart and mind, despite decades of growth and experience separating the two, is laughable.

But don’t tell that to the left, whose selective amnesia should be studied by medical professionals.

I’m going to preface real quick: I am genuinely thrilled that Brittney Griner, an American citizen, was returned from a wildly unjust detainment in Russia. (I am genuinely peeved about what had to be given up for Griner, but that’s a different rant for a different day.)

But I bring Griner up because she, like many of us, has made mistakes in her past. She pleaded guilty to domestic violence charges in 2015. Given that her current marriage seems to be going well (detainment in Moscow notwithstanding) it’s safe to say that she’s learned and grown from those mistakes.

But if you were to apply the left’s standards to Griner, she should never be allowed to marry or interact with women ever again. And last checked, 2015 happened a heck of a lot more recently than 1988.

So what gives?

Of course, Wahlberg, by virtue of being a straight, while male of Catholic faith, does not check nearly enough boxes for the woke left to ever truly forgive, no matter how much he’s grown, how much good he’s done or how much time has passed since the actor’s troubled youth.

That was never clearer than when Wahlberg was merely tasked with presenting an award.

