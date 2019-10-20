Woman Arrested for Throwing Malnourished Puppy Out of Car Window

A woman in Houston has been arrested after reportedly throwing a malnourished puppy out of her car window and driving away.

The suspect, 31-year-old Princess Franklin, later told deputies that the puppy belonged to an old roommate who had left it behind after moving out of her home, KHOU reported. Franklin claimed that she had searched for a new home for the dog but was unsuccessful, ultimately tossing the pet from her car and leaving it on the side of the road.

A witness saw the horrific moment and alerted the authorities. Police then tracked down the suspect, but the dog remained missing until the next day when more witnesses reported seeing the puppy near the same area.

Deputies found the dog, discovering it emaciated and shaking, near the road.

The severely malnourished animal could barely stand.

Heartbreaking! Harris County Precinct 4 says this sweet dog was thrown out of a car window in Humble yesterday. Just look at how skinny she is! She can barely stand. https://t.co/5tC8vsX5xe pic.twitter.com/0Pag27WKqR — Mycah Hatfield (@MycahABC13) October 14, 2019

According to KABC-TV, police took the dog to Harris County Animal Control for care. In addition to being underfed, the puppy’s nails were overgrown, indicating months of neglect.

“I mean, it’s definitely not an overnight thing obviously,” Shannon Parker of the Harris County Animal Shelter told KABC-TV.

“It would definitely take quite some time to have a dog this emaciated.”

Franklin has been officially charged with animal cruelty and abandonment and may face additional charges as well, according to Constable Mark Herman.

The puppy will be held at the shelter until Oct. 17, when she will be placed for adoption. However, she will likely need additional medical attention in the coming months.

Workers at the shelter reported that the puppy has a very loving personality, despite the abuse and neglect, and will make a good pet.

“She’s going to take not just a bowl of food here and there to get her back to where she needs to be and to make sure her organs are functioning properly,” Parker said.

After a few days of treatment, she will be ready for a new home.

