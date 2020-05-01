Woman Living Out of Car Puts Others First, Feeds Homeless: 'Jesus Loves You'

Meet Dominick SeJohn Walton, a 27-year-old Houston woman who has been serving food to the homeless all while struggling with homelessness herself.

Walton goes back and forth between sleeping at her sister’s apartment and sleeping in her own 2010 Chevrolet Malibu, desperately trying to make ends meet.

According to Reuters, Walton ended up homeless after spiraling into a deep depression following surgery for an ectopic pregnancy.

She quit her job at a gas station and moved into her car.

Recently, Walton was hired by a nonprofit organization to distribute meals to poor families.

But Walton has taken her job a step deeper.

Walton also spends time seeking out homeless people, offering them food and encouraging them with the message of Jesus’ love.

As she passes out baloney and cheese sandwiches, cookies and applesauce, recipients can read her hand-written message on the bags of food: “God Bless. Jesus loves you. I love you!”

Woman living in her car brings sandwiches, love to the homeless of Houston. https://t.co/Rbm23IX9B0 pic.twitter.com/nns9yESBjr — ABC News (@ABC) May 1, 2020

“I started serving meals to the homeless because I understand what it’s like not to know where your next meal is going to come from and that’s the least that I feel like we can do for our community is to give back,” Walton told Reuters.

Walton said she often uses her own money to purchase the groceries she distributes to the homeless and sometimes, she is able to use leftover food from her employer.

She uses her sister’s apartment to assemble the bags, loads everything into her car and takes to the streets to distribute the meals.

With some people leery of entering a homeless shelter amid current health concerns, many homeless individuals are opting to spend the night outside, Reuters reported.

Walton told the outlet her short-term goal is to save enough money to start a T-shirt business featuring designs she created herself.

Her hope is that the business would enable her to make enough money to increase her capacity to give to the poor and needy.

Walton is proof that a person does not need much in order to find a way to give back — simply a heart for people.

