SECTIONS
Commentary
P Share Print

Woman Paints Over 'Black Lives Matter' Outside Trump Tower, Says 'Re-Fund the Police'

×
By Johnathan Jones
Published July 20, 2020 at 4:46pm
P Share Print

The lives of black persons matter.

But the Black Lives Matter movement, which has grown into a collective of Marxists and other leftist ideologues, is aiming to take down the country and its founding principles.

The group is superfluous and divisive and operates under false pretenses.

Many of the group’s leaders also share radical views, and people who have spoken on behalf of the movement have gone on record stating that they believe that only some black lives are relevant.

Those lives only seem to be of importance retroactively after deadly encounters with police officers — which are actually quite a rare occurrence, relatively speaking.

TRENDING: Look on MSNBC Host's Face Is Priceless as Experts Unanimously Agree US Should Reopen Schools

Black Lives Matter also doesn’t speak for all black people, including 29-year-old Bevelyn Beatty of Staten Island in New York City.

Beatty went viral online over the weekend after she defaced New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s virtue-signaling Black Lives Matter mural on Fifth Avenue in front of Trump Tower in Manhattan.

Beatty, who is black, opposes the mural and others like it and loathes the Black Lives Matter movement and everything it stands for.

Apparently tired of watching leftists engage in vandalism and property destruction with impunity, the young woman took matters into her own hands and doused de Blasio’s mural with black paint.

Do you agree with Beatty's decision to smear paint on Black Lives Matter murals?

She fought fire with fire and was more than ready to face the consequences when she was cuffed by the police department she has vowed to defend.

“Re-fund the police,” she screamed with officers on her tail as she smeared paint on Fifth Avenue. “Jesus matters! We will never support Black Lives Matter.”

Her actions went viral on Twitter.

RELATED: Teen Vogue Now Telling Kids That a Night of Restful Sleep Is Part of Systemic Racism

“No. We’re not standing with Black Lives Matter. We want our police. Re-fund our police,” she also said prior to her 3 p.m. arrest in Manhattan.

She was charged with criminal mischief and released after a few hours Saturday, the New York Post reported.

She wasn’t bothered by being arrested by the officers who detained her, later praising them online.

Beatty also bragged that she struck two more Black Lives Matter murals, in Harlem and Brooklyn, the same day after she was arrested in what she described as an “all-nighter” on her Facebook page.

In Harlem, she wasn’t swayed when street critics reminded her she is black.

In Brooklyn, she had a simple message after dousing another mural in paint.

“Jesus matters. We’re taking our country back,” she said.

“We’re taking it back, and let me tell you something: The police need our help. They can’t stand alone. Don’t just sit by idly and watch your country go to the ground,” she went on. “Stand with your police force, vote for Trump, vote Republican, vote for Christians and stand up, Christians.”

Beatty is passionate about defending the men and women who police the streets of New York City amid the current crime wave.

She also won’t stand for being told she has to embrace a movement that doesn’t align with her political and spiritual beliefs simply because of the color of her skin.

As officers are attacked by criminals or undercut by politicians in New York City, they have an ally in Beatty.

Officers were forced to arrest her in front of Trump Tower, but that won’t stop her from standing with them, even if she has to use unconventional methods.

There’s certainly nothing polite about smearing buckets of paint on a public street.

But CNN’s Chris Cuomo said it best when he commented on protests last month.

“Please, show me where it says protesters are supposed to be polite and peaceful,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s little brother said.

Beatty is simply fighting back, and she’s playing by the left’s rules on cultural warfare.

She’s very bold.

She’s also winning.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Johnathan Jones
Johnathan has authored thousands of news articles throughout his career. He has also worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.
Johnathan has authored thousands of news articles throughout his career. He has also worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.







Woman Paints Over 'Black Lives Matter' Outside Trump Tower, Says 'Re-Fund the Police'
NBA Owner Mark Cuban Called Ted Cruz a Coward - So Cruz Dared Him To Criticize China
Man Stabbed on the Same Spot Where de Blasio Signed Bills Restricting Police Days Earlier
Bank Announces It Will Be Paying Americans To Bring in Spare Change
US Marshals Issue Warning After 2 Violent Felons Escape: 'They Pose a Significant Threat'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×