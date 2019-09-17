Woman Says She Swallowed Engagement Ring While She Was Sleeping

If you went to sleep wearing a blingy engagement ring and woke up without it, what would you think had happened to it? You might throw back the sheets, search under the bed and scour the floor, sure it had wandered off — but not far.

But if you’re Jenna Evans from San Diego, California, you laugh-cry your way to urgent care because your ring is very, very close and yet still out of reach.

Evans told her tale of ring woe to Love What Matters, who shared her story as well as some rather medical photos of just where her jewelry had gotten to.

“I was having a dream Bobby and I were in a very sketchy situation involving a high speed train and bad guys,” she wrote. “I have very exciting and vivid dreams and he told me I had to swallow my ring to protect it; so I popped that sucker off, put it in my mouth and swallowed it with a glass of water. Riiiight about the time I realized what I was doing. I assumed this too was a dream, because WHO ACTUALLY SWALLOWS THEIR ENGAGEMENT RING, so I went back to sleep.”

“On Wednesday morning, I realized my ring was not on my hand and had to wake Bob up and tell him I swallowed my engagement ring. I don’t think he believed me right away.”

TRENDING: It Sounds Like Lindsey Graham Now Has Some Damning Dirt on Christopher Steele

“We laughed pretty hard for about an hour and a half, called my mom, laughed until we were crying, googled ‘do other adults swallow rings’ because kids do it all the time, but apparently it’s less common for adults.”

Still, to be on the safe side, Evans went to urgent care to get the matter sorted out.

“I went to urgent care where I struggled to explain why I was there, because I was laughing/crying so hard,” she continued. “The doctor ordered an Xray and seemed pretty shocked when she walked back in with a second doctor and showed me that sure enough, my ring was right there in my stomach! They called a gastroenterologist and decided it would be best NOT to let nature take its course. (Thank God) Before I left, she recommended seeing a sleep specialist as well.”

Her fiance, Bobby, took her to another doctor. By that time, Evans said she could feel the engagement ring in her “guts” and it was causing her pain.

“They decided an upper endoscopy was just the thing and said ‘don’t worry it’s not a big deal, but please sign this release form just in case you die,'” she wrote.

“Then I cried a lot because I would be SO MAD if I died. I waited a long time for that … engagement ring and I WILL marry Bobby Howell…”

RELATED: Clever Grandmother Uses Hair Dryer Disguised as Speed Gun To Slow Down Fast Drivers

“So they push the sleepy drugs, and right as I started to feel that wave of warm and fuzzy sleep I said to the doctors, ‘Bobby would LOVE this.’ Everything went great, they found my ring just beyond my stomach in my intestines, retrieved it and gave it to Bobby, not me.”

When she woke up she was crying and emotional, just like many people who wake up after having their wisdom teeth extracted. After hearing what she could eat, she asked Bobby to take her to In-N-Out and Chick-fil-A.

“He loves me, so he drove me through In-N-Out and got me a double-double, mustard fried with cheese fries and a chocolate shake but put his foot down and said no to Chick-fil-A,” Evans said. “I probably cried as I stuffed cheese fries in my mouth. I asked for my ring, he said no. Thank God I had that chocolate shake.”

“Bobby finally gave my ring back this morning — I promised not to swallow it again, we’re still getting married and all is right in the world.”

After the ordeal, Evans told KGTV she’s thankful that the doctors decided to remove the ring rather than just wait for it to come out on the other side.

“I was really happy because I don’t know if I can look at it and appreciate it in the same way, if I had to search for it,” she laughed.

And yes, she now takes her ring off before she goes to sleep — that way it’s safe from both imaginary bad guys and Evans herself.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.