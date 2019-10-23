Wrong Number Text Leads to Wedding Dress for Navy Bride Marrying High School Sweetheart

It’s a simple mistake that many have made: accidentally typing in an incorrect number when trying to text a friend. But instead of just receiving a “wrong number” text and that being the end of it, one woman ended up on the receiving end of a beautiful act of kindness.

Taya Kingsborough, a woman from the state of Washington, had only a few days to plan her wedding before she was to marry her high school sweetheart, according to WTHR. Her fiancé, Colin Bovenkamp, was about to be deployed by the Navy.

Sneak peak😘💍 more to come later💕💕💕❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/qpSVULrSPB — Taya Bovenkamp (@TayaKingsborou1) October 21, 2019

On Oct. 12, Kingsborough was trying to type in her father’s number on her new phone so she could show him the dress she had just picked out.

TRENDING: In-N-Out Worker Physically Boots Disruptive Environmentalists, Then Police Arrive

“I was entering it and I must have hit a 1 instead of the 2. And I was so excited and I was waiting for a reply. I’m like my dad usually replies faster than this by now,” Kingsborough said.

She had texted the wrong number — but the exchange she ended up having with the wrong recipient went far beyond what she had expected.

“That moment I sent the photo, it just took a life of its own,” Kingsborough told KING-TV.

The stranger replied to Kingsborough’s picture, saying “I think you have the wrong number. But congratulations! But you look happy and I’m sure the dress is lovely.”

Kingsborough apologized for the mistake, but the stranger then surprised her by offering to send her a wedding gift to her Venmo account.

Kingsborough told the stranger that it was very sweet of them to do so, and accepted the offer after explaining the circumstances of her wedding.

But little did Kingsborough know, the stranger had not only shared a picture of their exchange on Twitter but shared her Venmo account as well.

I just got this text message. Thing is ..I dont know her.. pic.twitter.com/kUw6y7zNiC — B 🧙‍♀️🧛‍♀️🎃 (@AKGrown12) October 13, 2019

RELATED: Frightened Mom Panics After Seeing 'Ghost' in Crib with Son on Baby Monitor

Before too long, other people also started sending money to Kingsborough.

“My phone kept going off and off and off all night. Each Venmo would say ‘from your Twitter friend‘ and I’m like ‘who are all of these people?’” she said.

Kingsborough figured out what was going on and made a Twitter account just to thank everyone who had donated.

Just made a Twitter, I am feeling beyond blessed right now by perfect strangers, I feel like I am at the center of one of the most beautiful random acts of kindness all because of a misdial ❤️😭 — Taya Bovenkamp (@TayaKingsborou1) October 13, 2019

“I had five dollars the day before. Like I had nothing to contribute to my wedding,” Kingsborough told WTHR. “Waking up that next day I was able to purchase my dress, decor. They made that possible.”

The pair got married on Oct. 20 and headed to Disneyland for their honeymoon.

“It’s so heartwarming. It’s just never something I thought I would be put in the middle of, but I feel so lucky and so blessed,” the bride said.

A small act of kindness can go beyond making someone’s day — it can make someone’s dreams come true.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.