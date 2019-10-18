Bride Asks 4 Grandmothers To Be Flower Girls in Wedding

The moment one Tennessee bride got engaged, she knew she wanted to find a special way to include four very important women in her big day.

For Lyndsey Raby and her new husband, Tanner, family was the most important thing to consider as they planned out all the details of the special occasion, and they wanted to make sure their closest loved ones were a part of the ceremony.

“Family is the most important thing to all of us,” the bride told TODAY.

“I knew as soon as I was engaged I wanted to involve my grandmothers,” she told HuffPost.

TRENDING: After Running Fake Footage of Turkey Attacking Kurds, ABC Makes Fake Trump Quote Go Viral

With both her grandmothers, a great-grandmother and one of her groom’s grandmothers alive, Raby knew she had the opportunity to experience what many brides never do.

“A lot of women don’t get one grandparent at their wedding and I was blessed to have all of them,” she told TODAY.

Rather than asking a younger relative or a friend’s little girl, Raby had her family’s matriarchs serve as flower girls instead — an idea the four women were instantly delighted with.

“I do believe they were more excited than my bridesmaids,” the new wife told HuffPost.

The “flower women” included the groom’s grandmother, Joyce Raby, 70; Raby’s two grandmothers (Betty Brown, 72, and Wanda Grant, 76); and her 90-year-old great-grandmother, Kathleen Brown.

The bride told TODAY that it was especially sweet to watch Tanner’s grandmother bond with the other women, as their two families became one.

“They’re all besties now,” she said, surprised and touched by how just how excited they were to support her on her big day.

The couple’s wedding photographer, Natalie Caho, said the four beauties were a pleasure to work with.

RELATED: Former Lifeguard Dives Into Surf To Save Drowning Man: 'Really Important Day for Me To Be Alive'

Dressed alike in floor-length sky-blue dresses and dress jackets, the grandmas posed with the bride and their flower baskets — the perfect picture of class and poise. Behind the scenes, however, there was plenty of fun and joking.

“I was not expecting the level of sass that these girls brought. Their energy all day was that of a little girl who was in the same position,” Caho told TODAY. “It truly just goes to show that age is just a number.”

“My great-grandmother is the sassiest little thing in the world,” Raby added. “She’s single and always looking for a man.”

Immediately, Raby knew her idea was a success. With her grandmas’ support, she married the love of her life, and the ladies were overjoyed to be such a special part of the day.

“It means so much to them,” she told HuffPost.

However, the bride never expected her flower girls to get so much attention online.

Almost immediately after Caho and Raby posted wedding photos, the “flower women” went viral. Facebook and Instagram users fell in love with the heartwarming snapshots of the happy bride surrounded by generations of women who had been by her side.

“Everyone is still talking about my flower girls,” Raby told TODAY.

Though the bride may have been a little upstaged at her own wedding, she doesn’t seem to mind. The most important thing was that she got to share the life-changing day with the people who mean so much to her.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.