They say beggars can’t be choosers.

Unless, of course, you’re an Eastern European nation that has already received more than $113 billion.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a recent interview on CNN’s “Fareed Zakaria GPS” and in a report by Politico that the delay in launching their nation’s counteroffensive against Russia was due to a lack of sufficient munitions and proper training earlier in the year.

Speaking through a translator, Zelenskyy reportedly said that the delay in the counteroffensives “provided Russia with time to mine all our lands and build several lines of defense.”

“Because of that, they built more of those lines. And, really, they had a lot of mines in our fields,” Zelenskyy said.

In an Op-Ed on USA Today, Sens. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and John Kennedy of Louisiana pointed out that $113 billion in aid is a lot of money and that taxpayers “deserve to know that each dollar sent to Ukraine is spent with the singular aim of deterring Russian President Vladimir Putin and maintaining peace for the United States and our allies.”

In the joint piece published in June, the senators expressed concern about the ability of Americans to keep tabs on the “billions of dollars [that] are flowing into Ukraine amid a violent war. It’s not just following the money; it’s following the guns, ammunition and tools we’ve given to Ukraine, as well.”

The senators also said that instead of one entity to watch where the money is going, we have a “patchwork of watchdogs each following a different trail of money.”

“Ukraine is not without flaws. We’ve heard several unsettling reports of bad actors exploiting our generosity. Some of our costly weapons have ended up in black markets. And corrupt officials have tried to line their own pockets,” the senators wrote.

In January, the New York Times reported a significant corruption scandal that led to the dismissal of several high-ranking Ukrainian officials.

The move came in the wake of various corruption allegations that have implications on the government.

After the amount of aid the U.S. has given a country smaller than the size of Texas, it is not pleasant to be lectured on what we could have done better, especially given the fact that Zelenskyy is having a tough time keeping his own official’s fingers from the till.

Dissatisfaction with Zelenskyy’s behavior is growing in the USA ▪️The government of the United States of America is tired of the “ingratitude” of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and more and more Americans from all sides of the political spectrum are beginning to… pic.twitter.com/rWvPAS5xqU — Spriter Team (@SpriterTeam) July 23, 2023



At the 2023 Family Leadership Summit in July, former Vice President Mike Pence effectively destroyed his campaign with the response he gave when Tucker Carlson accused him of “being distressed the Ukrainians don’t have enough American tanks [when] every city in the United States has become much worse over the past three years,” according to ABC News.

“Our economy has degraded, the suicide rate has jumped, public filth and disorder and crime have exponentially increased, and yet your concern is that the Ukrainians — a country most people can’t find on a map — who’ve received tens of billions of U.S. tax dollars, don’t have enough tanks,” Carlson said, asking, “Where’s the concern for the United States in that?” according to the Washington Examiner.

In response, Pence delivered four words that were categorized in a commentary by the Western Journal as the possible “epitaph on his campaign.”

The four words: “That’s not my concern.”

Tucker Carlson just brutalized Mike Pence for prioritizing Ukraine despite a litany of social ills afflicting America: Tucker: “Where’s the concern for the United States?” Pence: “That’s not my concern. Tucker I’ve heard this routine from you before. That’s not my concern.” pic.twitter.com/1t3docDEsd — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) July 14, 2023



The fact is, Americans are concerned. They are concerned about the economy and the use of our tax dollars. They are concerned about the rising crime, homelessness, and drug addiction on city streets spilling into their neighborhoods. They are concerned about the reckless spending that adds to our national debt.

We get that President Zelenskyy and his leaders are fighting to help their country.

We just wish our leaders would fight to help ours.

