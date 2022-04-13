It's Snowballing: More Zuck Election Interference Exposed - Biden Counties Got 92% of $272 Million in Grants for Election 'Safety'

This article was sponsored by Citizens United Productions.

When Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, spent well over $300 million on the 2020 presidential election, they did so in an attempt to influence the outcome.

In a new opinion article for Townhall, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry and Citizens United President David Bossie explained how it was possible.

In the article, Landry and Bossie cited a recent ABC News/Ipsos poll that found only 20 percent of Americans were “very confident” in the integrity of the current election system.

Given how easily Zuckerberg was able to use loopholes and private funding to influence the 2020 election in favor of Democrat Joe Biden, these doubts seem merited.

As Landry and Bossie pointed out, the Supreme Court decided long ago it was constitutional to place limits on the amount and type of contributions a political candidate could receive, and we have a number of laws requiring transparency for campaign finances.

However, Zuckerberg found a new way to use his money to the benefit of Democrats during the 2020 election cycle. Instead of giving money to campaigns, he donated it to local governments to assist in running elections.

The problem is that Zuckerberg had an ulterior motive in doing so — he wanted Biden to defeat then-President Donald Trump. That is why the vast majority of his money went to heavily Democratic areas.

“Zuckerberg spent nearly four hundred million dollars to turn the official election offices in counties and cities around the country into partisan Democrat voter turnout and ballot curing operations,” Landry and Bossie wrote.

“To put that in context, that is almost as much money as the Democrat National Committee spent in the entire 2020 election cycle,” they said.

In a separate opinion article for The Washington Times, Bossie explained exactly how much of that money went to Democratic areas.

“The group that got the bulk of Mr. Zuckerberg’s money — the Center for Tech and Civic Life — sent some 2,500 grants to government elections offices in 48 states,” Bossie wrote. “Defenders of Mr. Zuckerberg contend that more grants went to Trump areas while conveniently ignoring the fact that the vast amount of money was targeted to critically important areas for Mr. Biden.

“In fact, approximately 160 of the 2,500 grants were for $400,000 or more and totaled a whopping $272 million — and 92% of the money flowed to jurisdictions that Mr. Biden carried.”

In the film, Landry said he began to investigate as soon as he heard private funds were being used for the election. That’s when he found out about Zuckerberg’s angle.

“What we found in the first week of our investigation was that there were parishes in Louisiana that seemed to have been targeted, right?” Landry said. “And those parishes were mostly Democratic parishes.

“And so they were basically bypassing or just kind of glossing over the more rural areas of the state and looking to hone their money into the more urbanized or Democratically concentrated parishes.”





In the Townhall article, Landry and Bossie wrote that special counsel Michael Gableman, a former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice, found similar issues during his probe of the 2020 election in that state.

“[T]he Gableman report in Wisconsin determined that the more than $8 million in grants that flowed to the cities of Milwaukee, Madison, Racine, Kenosha and Green Bay amounted to an election bribery scheme under Wisconsin law,” they wrote.

“And by targeting important jurisdictions with large Democrat vote potential with greater financial resources, opportunities were given to some voters that weren’t made available to all Wisconsin voters.”

Even though the corruption in this plot seems obvious, many Democratic governors have refused to take action.

Gov. John Bell Edwards of Louisiana, the state where Landry found evidence of corruption, vetoed a law that would have banned partisan donations like Zuckerberg’s.

