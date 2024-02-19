Police in Scottsdale, Arizona, have announced the arrest of more than 150 people in a multi-agency sting targeting human trafficking.

“Between January 23 and February 10, the Scottsdale Police Human Exploitation and Trafficking Unit (HEAT) conducted a proactive operation to arrest sex buyers, child predators and individuals involved with the sex trade and trafficking,” the police department posted on X on Wednesday.

The department said decoys had been used in the sting.

“Charges ranged from child sex trafficking, prostitution, pandering, luring a minor for sexual exploitation, attempted sexual conduct with a minor, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of dangerous drugs and felony flight,” it said.

Of the 158 people arrested, the department said, 37 were charged with felonies and 121 face misdemeanor charges.

158 people were arrested during a 12 day multi-agency operation targeting Human Trafficking in Scottsdale, Arizona. #HumanTrafficking #scottsdalepd pic.twitter.com/SVmXoK4Eih — ScottsdalePD (@ScottsdalePD) February 15, 2024

“We try to focus a lot of that on child sex trafficking, and sex buyers is the big target,” Scottsdale Police Sgt. Andrew Parrott said, according to KPHO-TV.

Does this worry you? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“Obviously, there is just a demand, and you can see that when we put these numbers out,” Parrott said.

“If you are going to come to Arizona to do it, we are going to hold you responsible and do everything to stop it,” he said.







“We had some cases involving pandering, and then we did have adult sex buyers that we were involved with as well,” Parrott told KSAZ-TV.

The police sargeant said trafficking has increased but is not tied to major events such as the Super Bowl or PGA Tour’s WM Phoenix Open.

“More people that are demanding this type of thing, that’s what draws more trafficking,” he said.

Parrott said parents need to be aware that danger lurks online.

“The biggest thing is communication with your kids. Who are they talking to online? Who are they playing their games with? What apps are they using?” he said.

“The phones and the online gaming is really where these kids can get targeted,” Parrott said, according to KPNX-TV.

“You need to know who you’re talking to, who you’re trusting and what you’re putting out online because there is a chance that can get disclosed or leaked somehow,” he said.

An Important Message from Our Staff: We who work here at The Western Journal have fought for years against Big Tech and the elites who want to shut us down and then shut America down. Make no mistake — nothing will be the same after November 2024. Will you help us fight? Will you help us expose the America-hating elites who will do everything they can to steal this election? We’re a small group of people fighting to save the country for our readers and for our own family and friends. Can we count on your help? At this point, Big Tech has cut off our access to 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone took 90% of your paycheck and there was nothing you could do. They’re trying to starve us out. Donations from readers like you have literally helped keep our lights on, and we need you now more than ever. We operate on a shoestring budget, but with that budget, we terrify the globalists. Please help us continue the fight. Stand with us, and we will never surrender. Thank you for reading The Western Journal and for believing in America. It is a pleasure to serve you. P.S. Please don’t let the America-hating left win. Stand with us today!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.