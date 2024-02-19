Share
158 Arrests Made in Border State After Massive Human Trafficking Activity Uncovered Over 12-Day Span

 By Jack Davis  February 19, 2024 at 8:40am
Police in Scottsdale, Arizona, have announced the arrest of more than 150 people in a multi-agency sting targeting human trafficking.

“Between January 23 and February 10, the Scottsdale Police Human Exploitation and Trafficking Unit (HEAT) conducted a proactive operation to arrest sex buyers, child predators and individuals involved with the sex trade and trafficking,” the police department posted on X on Wednesday.

The department said decoys had been used in the sting.

“Charges ranged from child sex trafficking, prostitution, pandering, luring a minor for sexual exploitation, attempted sexual conduct with a minor, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of dangerous drugs and felony flight,” it said.

Of the 158 people arrested, the department said, 37 were charged with felonies and 121 face misdemeanor charges.

“We try to focus a lot of that on child sex trafficking, and sex buyers is the big target,” Scottsdale Police Sgt. Andrew Parrott said, according to KPHO-TV.

Does this worry you?

“Obviously, there is just a demand, and you can see that when we put these numbers out,” Parrott said.

“If you are going to come to Arizona to do it, we are going to hold you responsible and do everything to stop it,” he said.



“We had some cases involving pandering, and then we did have adult sex buyers that we were involved with as well,” Parrott told KSAZ-TV.

The police sargeant said trafficking has increased but is not tied to major events such as the Super Bowl or PGA Tour’s WM Phoenix Open.

“More people that are demanding this type of thing, that’s what draws more trafficking,” he said.

Parrott said parents need to be aware that danger lurks online.

“The biggest thing is communication with your kids. Who are they talking to online? Who are they playing their games with? What apps are they using?” he said.

“The phones and the online gaming is really where these kids can get targeted,” Parrott said, according to KPNX-TV.

“You need to know who you’re talking to, who you’re trusting and what you’re putting out online because there is a chance that can get disclosed or leaked somehow,” he said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
