SECTIONS
Lifestyle News
Print

48 Hours After Falling Off Boat, 37-Year-Old's Dramatic Rescue Captured on Video

By Kim Davis
Published March 13, 2020 at 1:36pm
Print

After spending 48 hours floating helplessly in the Caribbean Sea, a 37-year-old man from Costa Rica was rescued by an American commercial ship.

According to the Daily Mail, the unidentified man boarded a boat in Costa Rica on Sunday in order to reach Panama for work.

His ride was reportedly free of charge, but the man did not reach Panama as rough waters caused him to fall overboard.

It is unclear whether or not the vessel transporting the man heard his cries for help or attempted a rescue.

As the weather worsened and the sun went down, the man’s chances of being spotted and rescued in the vast body of water dwindled.

TRENDING: MSNBC's Joe Scarborough Forced To Apologize After Falling for Fake Trump Tweet

Finally, an American merchant vessel that was traveling 47 nautical miles north of the Cartagena Bay on Wednesday noticed the man and came to his rescue.

Dramatic video footage showed the man clinging to a lifebuoy that American crews tossed his way.

By this time the man had spent roughly 48 hours alone at sea, and miraculously, was still alive.

The man was brought on board the South Carolina ship, where crews quickly alerted the Colombian Maritime Traffic Control Tower.

According to the Daily Mail, a helicopter crew picked up the man and took him first to the ARC Naval Base Bolivar before relocating him to the Cartagena Naval Hospital.

RELATED: World's Last Female White Giraffe & Her Calf Killed by Poachers

As of Thursday, the man was still in the hospital in stable condition, diagnosed with hypothermia and dehydration.

The Colombian Navy issued a statement about its ongoing commitment to human safety as well as search and rescue practices.

“The Colombian Navy will continue with the development of search and rescue operations that will safeguard human life at sea,” naval authorities stated.

Navy officials thanked the community of sailors “who in a timely manner alert the maritime authority about emergencies on the high seas, contributing to the operation that guarantees safety in the rivers, coasts and seas of the Colombian Caribbean.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Kim Davis
Contributor
A graduate of Grand Canyon University, Kim Davis has been writing for The Western Journal since 2015, focusing on lifestyle stories.
Kim Davis began writing for The Western Journal in 2015. Her primary topics cover family, faith, and women. She has experience as a copy editor for the online publication Thoughtful Women. Kim worked as an arts administrator for The Phoenix Symphony, writing music education curriculum and leading community engagement programs throughout the region. She holds a degree in music education from Grand Canyon University with a minor in eating tacos.
Birthplace
Page, Arizona
Education
Bachelor of Science in Music Education
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Lifestyle & Human Interest







48 Hours After Falling Off Boat, 37-Year-Old's Dramatic Rescue Captured on Video
Woman Says 'Hand from Above' Kept Her & Husband Alive in Tornado While They Clung to Mattress
Plumber Saves Life of 2-Day-Old Puppy After Pup Slides Down Bathroom Drain
Sarah Palin Like You've Never Seen Her Before: Rapping to 'Baby Got Back' on 'Masked Singer'
Howie Mandel Wears Hazmat Suit on 'AGT' Set After Co-Host Heidi Klum Falls Ill
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×