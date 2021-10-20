Share
People line up to enter the Los Angeles Zoo in Los Angeles on Feb. 16.
People line up to enter the Los Angeles Zoo in Los Angeles on Feb. 16. (Valerie Macon - AFP / Getty Images)

$650 Million Plan Could Transform the Los Angeles Zoo Over the Next 20 Years

 By The Associated Press  October 20, 2021 at 8:29am
A $650 million plan would give the Los Angeles Zoo a theme park-style transformation over the next 20 years.

The city-owned zoo in the city’s Griffith Park area would get exhibit upgrades and new attractions such as a 60-foot-deep canyon for rock climbing and a hilltop building called the California Center with a sweeping view of a 25,000-square-foot vineyard, the Los Angeles Times reported Wednesday.

Supporters of the zoo’s “20-year Vision Plan” said building the features would increase zoo attendance by 72 percent, to up to 3 million visitors annually.

But the construction would consume 23 acres of native woodlands, drawing opposition led by the historical preservation group Friends of Griffith Park and the California Native Plant Society.

Zoo officials were thinking about the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games as they crafted the plan, according to Denise Verrett, the zoo’s director and chief executive.

“What are we going to do to attract international travelers to the zoo as a place they should not miss?” Verrett said.

The next step for the proposal is considered by the Los Angeles City Council’s Arts, Parks, Health, Education, and Neighborhoods Committee.

The zoo relies on $11.6 million from the city’s general fund to meet its approximately $25 million fiscal budget for 2021 to 2022.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

