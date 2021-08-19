ACLU Accidentally Admits BLM Is a Violent Organization

The American Civil Liberties Union needs to make up its mind: Is Black Lives Matter an extremist organization prone to the type of rioting the public saw from it last summer?

If not, then how can it be racist to pass an anti-rioting bill?

Activists, including leaders from the ACLU, said an anti-rioting bill in North Carolina is “racist” and “anti-Black Lives Matter,” local news station WNCN-TV reported.

House Bill 805, sponsored by Republican North Carolina Speaker of the House Tim Moore, would increase the punishment for rioting and looting, charging people with a felony “if in the course of the riot the person causes property damage in excess of fifteen hundred dollars ($1,500) or serious bodily injury.”

The activists believe the bill unjustly targets people of color.

The ACLU’s North Carolina Field Manager Angaza Laughinghouse told WNCN the “bill is a retaliation against the Black Lives Matter movement.”

The state, specifically its capital Raleigh, saw rioting and destruction following the death of George Floyd in May 2020.

“Like so many other North Carolinians, I saw the destruction that happened last year with, what was not protests, but what became riots, looting, assaults,” Moore said.

“This bill HB805 is racist,” said attorney Dawn Blagrove with Emancipate North Carolina, a group that wants to dismantle “structural racism and mass incarceration across North Carolina.”

“It’s an anti-Black Lives Matter bill,” she added.

“When North Carolina State University won championships and individuals took to the streets and things was damaged, you didn’t see a bill like this come out,” Emancipate North Carolina’s community organizer Kerwin Pittman told WNCN.

Shawn Fields, an assistant professor of law at Campbell University, told the outlet the bill does not violate rights but gives police officers wide discretion in making arrests.

“It has less to do with the particular things that are being criminalized in this statute than it does the way the criminal justice system has worked in this country from the beginning,” Fields said.

Moore characterized the accusation that the bill was racist as a “ridiculous claim.”

“This law applies to anyone who would go in and destroy property,” the speaker said.

“Like so many Americans, I was outraged at what I saw at the U.S. Capitol. The destruction that happened there.”

The bill has passed in the state House and will head to the state Senate for consideration, WNCN reported.

Democratic North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said people should be prosecuted for taking part in riots, but said he has reservations about the bill because it does not address any of the recent racial equity proposals the state has brought forth.

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience.

For licensing opportunities of the DCNF’s original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

