Alert: Benadryl Recall Issued Over Risk of Poisoning but Not All Products Affected – Details

A recall has been issued for certain packages of Benadryl officials say could pose a danger to children.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced that it was recalling Benadryl Liquid Elixir in 100 mL bottles.

“The Benadryl contains diphenhydramine which must be in child-resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act,” the recall notices said.

The notice warned, however, that the “packaging of the products is not child-resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.”

The notice said no injuries have been reported due to the issue.

The product, which was made in Canada, was sold online at Amazon.com between July 2023 and October 2024, the notice said.

#RECALL: Arsell Benadryl Liquid Elixir 100 mL Bottle. Packing is not child-resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by children. Sold on https://t.co/YTSsBu5yX1 Get full refund. CONTACT: recall@arsellsupport.com. Details: https://t.co/YqghFfbivT pic.twitter.com/TcTGfe6f8m — US Consumer Product Safety Commission (@USCPSC) March 20, 2025

Although the notice said that recall was not for the medicine, but only its container, both should be thrown out. Consumers were first urged to ensure containers of the medicine were placed out of the reach of children.

Do you keep Benadryl products on hand for seasonal allergies and allergic reactions? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

To ensure consumers know which product is being recalled, the notice said the container for the medicine is a “round dark plastic bottle with a pink and white label on the front with the word ‘Benadryl’ in blue text.”

“The product was packaged in a paper box decorated with pink and white with the word ‘Benadryl’ written in blue text,” the notice added.

“The package has a white label on the bottom with the following code written in black text: ‘X003VRIGUL,” the notice said. About 2,300 bottles of the medicine were sold.

The importer of the medicine, Arsell, will issue refunds. Consumers can contact the company at recall@arsellsupport.com.

According to the Daily Mail, poison control centers get about a million calls a year due to concerns of potential child poisoning in a home.

In 2020, 63 children who were under 5 years old died due to unintentional poisoning, 45 of who ingested some form of medicine.

As noted by St. Louis Children’s Hospital, “Poisoning is a very real danger for children, especially for those between 6 months and 5 years.”

“About 90 percent of poisonings occur at home. Many poisonings occur around mealtime, when children are hungry and parents are distracted. Other danger zones are when there are changes in routine, including during holidays, illnesses, moving, vacations, stressful times and celebrations,” it wrote.

“The most dangerous poisons are medicines and iron pills. Of the various medications, diet pills and vitamins, sometimes all it takes is one pill to poison a small child,” it wrote.

The hospital advised parents to keep medicine out of sight as well as out of reach, adding, “Remember, child-resistant packaging doesn’t mean child-proof. So don’t rely on packaging to keep children out of medicines and products.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.