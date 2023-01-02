Alert: Woman Going Blind After Tattoo Goes Horribly Wrong - Warn Your Children

Just because you see something on the internet doesn’t mean you should do it.

In Belfast, Northern Ireland, Anaya Peterson learned this lesson the hard way.

According to The Sun, Peterson disregarded her 7-year-old daughter’s warnings and decided to get her eyes tattooed.

Her right eye was tattooed in July 2020, and she experienced no serious complications, just some eye dryness and headaches.

Peterson decided that her left eye needed the same treatment in December 2020. And everything eventually went downhill.

In August 2021, she woke up and her eyes were swollen to the point that she said it “looked like I’d done 10 rounds with Mike Tyson.”

“I was just going to get one [eye tattoo] at first because I thought that if I go blind, at least I’ve got the other eye. I should have stuck with that,” Peterson said, according to The Sun.

She said she was a fan of Instagram tattoo model Amber Luke’s blue eye tattoos.

WARNING: The following video contains images that some viewers may find disturbing.







Luke said she went blind for three weeks as a result of the ink.

“Once the eyeball was penetrated with the ink, it felt like he grabbed 10 shards of glass and rubbed it in my eye,” she said.

Luke added in an Instagram post, “The torturous procedure had me endure 4 syringe injections into each of my eyeballs (if done correctly – only supposed to be 2 injections).

“I cried blue tears for 2 days after the procedure was performed. (botched).”

While Luke said she no longer has issues with the eye tattoos, Peterson is dealing with serious vision problems.

“I’m basically on the verge of going blind. I don’t have 20/20 vision anymore. From a distance, I can’t see features on faces,” she said, according to The Sun.

“If I didn’t have my eyeballs tattooed, I wouldn’t be having this problem. Even today I woke up with more floaters in my eyes. And that is dangerous.”

I got my eyeballs tattooed and now I’m going blind – it’s my biggest mistake https://t.co/5UIPrqWav1 — The Irish Sun (@IrishSunOnline) December 6, 2022

The American Academy of Ophthalmology says eye tattoos can carry risks that include sensitivity to light, blindness or the loss of the entire eye.

Would you ever tattoo your eyeballs? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Dr. John A. Hovanesian, a clinical spokesman for the American Academy of Ophthalmology and surgeon, told the Opthalmology Times, “It is not worth it. It would be tragic to lose your sight.”

Eye tattoos are banned in Washington, Utah, Oklahoma and Indiana.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.