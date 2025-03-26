Allegation: Suspect Arrested Over Threat to Butcher Christians with Machete

One can only imagine what must transpire in the minds of those who angrily reject immutable truths.

Last week, according to WREG in Memphis, Tennessee, police arrested Zachary Liberto on terrorism charges after Liberto allegedly threatened to inflict “mass casualties” with a machete on parishioners at St. Louis Catholic Church.

Meanwhile, on Monday, journalist Andy Ngo of The Post Millennial reported in a post on the social media platform X, with accompanying photographs, that the 30-year-old Liberto’s social media posts showed that he has, at minimum, indulged in transgender fantasies on many occasions.

First, of course, one must address the alleged crimes.

On Friday, according to WREG, police arrived at the church, where Liberto had “allegedly defaced the baptismal pool.”

Then, Liberto allegedly sent a graphic email to one of two male victims inside the church, a pastor and a music minister, with whom he had had an earlier verbal altercation.

One of the victims forwarded the email to authorities.

“I need a video of [redacted] getting slapped by you in 24 hours before I butcher people in that church with a machete,” the email read.

Liberto then allegedly amplified his terrorism threat during a recorded phone conversation with a church parishioner.

“I will not f****** let people threaten and mock me all day and not go f****** do something about it … I’ll do time about it today,” he reportedly said on the recording.

Mercifully, no parishioner came to harm. Police moved swiftly to arrest Liberto and charge him with commission of an act of terrorism.

As for the suspect, Ngo’s original post on X characterized Liberto as a trans-leaning pornography enthusiast.

“On his social media, Liberto frequently posts about ‘how good it feels to be a girl’ and ‘sissy hypnosis’ content (a type of p—rn genre that claims to hypnotize male viewers into self-feminization),” Ngo wrote in an earlier post, which appears to have been made private or unshareable. A later post amended some of those claims, leaving only the information about the threats and the posts “about how he feels like a girl.”

A man was arrested over an alleged terror threat to mass kill Christians at a church in Memphis, Tenn.. Zachary Liberto allegedly threatened to “butcher” the worshipers using a machete. His social media is filled with posts about how he feels like a girl.https://t.co/IqCvdIHdHS — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) March 24, 2025

With the caveat that some might find Liberto’s photos disturbing, readers may access Ngo’s original post here.

Of course, one must tread carefully before labeling the suspect “transgender.”

For instance, WREG referred to him as a “man.” And we know that media lapdogs almost invariably cater to transgender ideology whenever circumstances or woke editors demand it. In this case, that does not seem to have happened.

Indeed, without venturing to guess what percolates inside Liberto’s troubled mind, his fetish might not, strictly speaking, qualify as transgenderism. It could be that he merely imagines himself as a woman rather than actively posing as one full-time and then demanding that others call him “she/her.”

TRANS TERROR THREAT: Zachary Vizee Liberto was arrested for plotting a massacre at St. Louis Catholic Church in Memphis. Reports say he frequently posted online about “how good it feels to be a girl.” 🧵4/6 pic.twitter.com/oVLLIUmIow — Sputnik (@SputnikInt) March 25, 2025

On the other hand, that might strike most readers as a distinction without a meaningful difference. After all, something in his mind apparently makes him want to destroy himself and adopt a female persona.

Even if that desire never goes beyond fantasy, the degree of self-loathing required of one who angrily indulges in such fantasies cannot lead to anything good. And one can certainly see how, once it consumes the troubled fetishist, it would lead to a violent persecution complex.

In short, this story has several “alleged” elements: an alleged purveyor of terrorism who harbors alleged transgender inclinations. Still, reason and experience tell us that the latter has a direct connection to the former.

